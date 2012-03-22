UPDATE 1-Qatar could defend currency for years, its balance sheet shows
* Extended diplomatic crisis could force major capital outflows
March 23Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the City Of Wyoming's (MI) $3 million Water Supply System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012
* Extended diplomatic crisis could force major capital outflows
WASHINGTON, June 9 The chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Friday called for the introduction of a tax reform proposal in the House of Representatives by the end of July, and for acknowledgement that there was no consensus for a border adjustment tax.