UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated Xerox India Limited's 'Fitch A(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Fitch has also migrated Xerox India's INR100m fund-based and non-fund-based working capital limits to 'Fitch A(ind)nm'/'Fitch A1(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Xerox India. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its