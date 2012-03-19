NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated Xerox India Limited's 'Fitch A(ind)' National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch A(ind)nm' on the agency's website. Fitch has also migrated Xerox India's INR100m fund-based and non-fund-based working capital limits to 'Fitch A(ind)nm'/'Fitch A1(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Xerox India. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.