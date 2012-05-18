(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yancoal
International Resources Development Co., Limited's USD450m due
2017 and USD550m due 2022 notes final ratings of 'BBB-'. The
notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yanzhou
Coal Mining Company Limited (Yancoal, 'BBB-'/Stable).
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The final
ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 27
April 2012.
Yancoal's ratings reflect its position as one of the largest
coal mining companies in China, with 10 operational coal mines
in China and six in Australia. Its operating scale and reserve
base and life statistics are in line with peers rated in the
high 'BB' and low 'BBB' categories. Its geographically
diversified production base reduces the risk of business
interruption, such as due to poor weather.
Proximity of its mines to end-users also reduces
transportation costs. As a single commodity mining company,
Yancoal's credit profile is tempered by potential coal price
volatility. This risk is, however, mitigated by the Chinese
government's 12th 5-year plan to consolidate the coal mining
industry and Yancoal's efforts to diversify its cash flow
sources. Fitch views Yancoal's links with its 53% majority
shareholder, Yankuang Group Corporation Limited (Yankuang, an
entity owned by Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission), as only moderate to weak.
Despite Yankuang's controlling stake, Yancoal's sizeable
number of international minority investors are a counteract to
Yankuang's influence. Yancoal's credit metrics are strong at the
current rating level, with funds from operations (FFO) gross
interest coverage of 17.9x and FFO-adjusted net leverage of 1.1x
for 2011. However, Fitch expects these metrics to weaken both on
the company's planned capex for 2012 and 2013 and on the
proposed merger with Gloucester Coal Limited in Australia, for
which Yancoal is responsible in funding a special dividend and
capital return.