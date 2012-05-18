(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yancoal International Resources Development Co., Limited's USD450m due 2017 and USD550m due 2022 notes final ratings of 'BBB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (Yancoal, 'BBB-'/Stable).

The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 27 April 2012.

Yancoal's ratings reflect its position as one of the largest coal mining companies in China, with 10 operational coal mines in China and six in Australia. Its operating scale and reserve base and life statistics are in line with peers rated in the high 'BB' and low 'BBB' categories. Its geographically diversified production base reduces the risk of business interruption, such as due to poor weather.

Proximity of its mines to end-users also reduces transportation costs. As a single commodity mining company, Yancoal's credit profile is tempered by potential coal price volatility. This risk is, however, mitigated by the Chinese government's 12th 5-year plan to consolidate the coal mining industry and Yancoal's efforts to diversify its cash flow sources. Fitch views Yancoal's links with its 53% majority shareholder, Yankuang Group Corporation Limited (Yankuang, an entity owned by Shandong State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission), as only moderate to weak.

Despite Yankuang's controlling stake, Yancoal's sizeable number of international minority investors are a counteract to Yankuang's influence. Yancoal's credit metrics are strong at the current rating level, with funds from operations (FFO) gross interest coverage of 17.9x and FFO-adjusted net leverage of 1.1x for 2011. However, Fitch expects these metrics to weaken both on the company's planned capex for 2012 and 2013 and on the proposed merger with Gloucester Coal Limited in Australia, for which Yancoal is responsible in funding a special dividend and capital return.