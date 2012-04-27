(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Yanzhou Coal has a "fair" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile, in our view.

-- We believe there is a "moderately high" likelihood of support from Shandong's provincial government in the event of financial distress.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the China Shandong-based coal miner. We are also assigning our 'BBB-' issue rating and our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed notes that Yanzhou Coal guarantees.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the slowing Chinese economy will only result in a moderate decline in coal prices.

Rating Action

On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to China Shandong-based Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the company. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating and our 'cnA-' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Yancoal International Resources Development Co., Ltd. Yanzhou Coal will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Rationale

The rating on Yanzhou Coal reflects the company's 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our expectation of a "moderately high" likelihood that Shandong's provincial government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. Our assessment of government support is based on the following factors:

-- "Important" role to the government. Yanzhou Coal is one of the provincial government's largest state-owned enterprises. It accounts for more than 10% of the assets, revenue, and profits of all such enterprises in the province. China has become a net importer of coal in recent years and we expect coal demand to continue to rise. Yanzhou Coal is one of the first coal companies to expand outside China and plays an important role in helping the government to secure coal resources outside China. In addition, Yanzhou Coal is one of the coal companies that the government has identified to be a consolidator for the country's segmented coal industry.

-- "Strong" link to the government. We expect the Shandong government to maintain its indirect majority ownership through Shandong Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on Yanzhou Coal's strategy through the appointment of board members and senior management.

We assess the credit profile of the Shandong government to be stronger than Yanzhou Coal's SACP. This reflects the province's strong fiscal performances, which have enabled the municipal government to accumulate reserves and maintain a good liquidity position. The government has some budgetary flexibility, particularly on the revenue side. The province's high tax-supported debt burden, low per capita GDP by international standards, and contingent liabilities stemming from a large SOE sector constrain its credit profile.

Yanzhou Coal's SACP reflects the company's good market position in China, long and established operating record, and increasingly more diversified and significant coal reserves. The following factors temper these strengths: inherent risk in the cyclical, volatile, and capital intensive mining industry; Yanzhou Coal's high capital expenditure (capex) for coal development in the next few years; aggressive growth strategy, mainly through acquisitions; and increased costs.

We assess Yanzhou Coal's business risk profile as "fair." The company's high quality coal and proximity to customers support its good market position in China. It is among the top 10 coal producers in the country. It produces nearly 80% of its domestic coal in Shandong. These mines are not far from the eastern coast and Yanzhou Coal has its own railway that connects the mines to the national railway system. Such a facility provides the company easy access to key demand centers and coal shipping ports in southern China. In 2011, 68% of Yanzhou Coal's domestic sales volume was from South Eastern China.

Yanzhou Coal's expansion outside its home base has improved its geographical diversity. Within China, the company expanded operations to other coal-rich provinces including Shanxi, Shannxi, and Inner Mongolia. It also expanded into Australia through a series of acquisitions since 2004. Yanzhou Coal's proposed merger with Gloucester Coal Ltd. (not rated), once completed, would make it the largest publicly listed coal company in Australia.

Yanzhou Coal has good growth potential, both in terms of reserves and production, in our view. Based on the company's current mining asset portfolio and its development plan, its raw coal production should exceed 75 million tons in 2012 and 84 million tons in 2013. The management's guidance is to increase raw coal production to over 150 million tons by 2015. We believe the guidance is stretched, based on the Yanzhou Coal's current development plan.

We assess Yanzhou Coal's financial risk profile as "significant." The company has significant capex over the next few years to bring its recently acquired mines into production. We estimate that Yanzhou Coal will need to spend about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 20 billion in 2012 and 2013 (including Gloucester Coal). A sizeable acquisition (more than RMB10 billion) could increase the debt financing requirement and increase pressure on the rating. Yanzhou Coal's cost of labor, transportation, energy, and other inputs are rising. We expect the trend to continue for the industry over the next four to five years. Moreover, regulatory and environmental issues will add to the coal industry's costs. On March 9, 2012, the Australian government passed the Mineral Resource Rent Tax (MRRT), effective July 1, 2012.

In the past six years, Yanzhou Coal's free operating cash flow was consistently positive. Discretionary cash flow was also positive in most of the periods. The company's financial leverage increased as its balance sheet expanded; the ratio of debt to EBITDA was 2.3x in 2011.

In our base-case scenario, we expect only a moderate decline in average realized coal prices in 2012. Our view reflects the slowing growth in the Chinese economy and uncertainty in the global economy. We expect the decline in prices to have no negative impact on Yanzhou Coal's production plan. We project the company's EBITDA margin at more than 25%, its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 3x, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at about 30% for the next two years.

Liquidity

Yanzhou Coal's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the sources of liquidity to cover uses by 1.2x in 2012. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Yanzhou Coal's liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of RMB19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO of about RMB11.0 billion.

-- We also include Yanzhou Coal's proposed U.S. dollar bond and the upcoming RMB5 billion bond (which the regulatory body has approved) in liquidity sources. As of the end of 2011, the company has RMB65 billion in unused uncommitted banking facilities with domestic banks. It has a sound relationship with these banks and should be able draw down part of the lines to repay short-term borrowings.

-- Liquidity uses for the year include committed capex of RMB2.2 billion, acquisition-related capex of RMB4.5 billion, working capital needs of RMB1.5 billion, projected dividends of RMB2.7 billion, and short-term debt repayment of RMB19.5 billion.

-- We expect Yanzhou Coal's net liquidity sources to remain positive and anticipate that the company will remain compliant with its financial covenants, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the slowing Chinese economy and the uncertainty in the global economy will only result in a moderate decline in coal prices. We expect Yanzhou Coal to maintain an EBITDA margin of more than 25% and a debt-to-EBTIDA ratio of less than 3x over the next two years.

We could raise the rating if coal demand remains strong and Yanzhou Coal reduces debt and boosts earnings, such that its FFO-to-debt ratio is more than 45% and ratio of debt to EBITDA is about 2x. We could also upgrade the company if we raise our credit assessment of the Shandong government, or if government support for Yanzhou Coal is stronger than we currently assess. We consider both scenarios as having low probability.

We could lower the rating if: (1) coal demand deteriorates and remains weak for a prolonged period, such that Yanzhou Coal cuts production, and realizes lower margins on sales; and (2) the company increases leverage to pursue more acquisitions. Specifically, we would consider a downgrade if Yanzhou Coal's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA rises above 4.0x and FFO-to-debt falls below 25%, and we expect the ratios to remain at these levels for a prolonged period. We could also lower the rating on Yanzhou Coal if the creditworthiness of the Shandong government deteriorates or the level of extraordinary support from the government is weaker than we currently assess. Nevertheless, we view that as unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In the Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--

cnA-/--/--

Senior Unsecured BBB-

Senior Unsecured cnA-