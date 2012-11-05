(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on China-based coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-/--) are not immediately affected by the company's third-quarter results, which were weaker than our expectation.

We anticipate that Yanzhou Coal's fourth-quarter results would be better than in the third quarter. This is because we expect demand for coal to pick up and coal prices to be stable as the Chinese economy stabilizes and northern China goes into winter. On a full-year basis, the company is likely to report a ratio of debt to EBITDA of more than 4x, breaching our downgrade trigger. However, we anticipate the breach to be temporary, as the management is taking measures to stabilize financial performance by cutting capital expenditure and reducing debt.

Yanzhou Coal reported a net operating loss for the third quarter of 2012. Its year-to-date results were also weaker than our expectation. The weaker operating performance was mainly due to subdued coal price and slower-than-projected production volume growth.

As a pure coal producer, Yanzhou Coal's financial performance is highly sensitive to coal price movement. We will review the rating following the company's release of its fourth-quarter results and incorporate our views on the coal market at that time.