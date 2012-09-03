BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based building materials and construction company Yash Accounting & E Services Pvt Ltd's (Yash) National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch D(ind)' rating on Yash's INR550m term loan.
The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the loan has been paid in full.
Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of Yash.
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
* Approved slump sale of Mundra power generating business undertaking to unit Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: