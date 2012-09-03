(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based building materials and construction company Yash Accounting & E Services Pvt Ltd's (Yash) National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch D(ind)' rating on Yash's INR550m term loan.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The instrument rating has been withdrawn as the loan has been paid in full.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of Yash.