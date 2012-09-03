(The following was released by the rating agency)

HYDERABAD/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital (Yashoda) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Yashoda's INR350m term loan has also been assigned a National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' rating.

The ratings are underpinned by Yashoda's low provisional adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of 0.8x and high provisional interest coverage of 11.4x for the financial year ended March 2012 (FY11: 0.6x and 38.5x). The ratings also benefit from EBITDA margins above 20% and positive cash flow from operations over FY08-FY12 (provisional). Its revenues have a CAGR growth rate of 18.6% between FY08 and FY12 (provisional).

Yashoda further benefits from its access to a large pool of medical professionals and staff as it is part of the largest private sector hospital group in Andhra Pradesh by bed capacity.

The ratings are, however, constrained by an expected fall both in EBITDA margins and in revenue per occupied bed following a change in the patient mix. Recent legislation in Andhra Pradesh requires private hospitals to treat patients under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Arogya Scheme (RAS)' where charges are fixed at lower levels than those at Yashoda.

Fitch also sees execution risk arising from the new 200-bed facility where Yashoda is investing INR550m in anticipation of higher volumes of patients that the RAS scheme will engender. The capex is being funded by INR350m debt and INR200m equity and will become operational in Q3FY15. Yashoda's partnership nature, plus a lack of a defined plan for capital contribution and drawdowns, is another negative rating factor.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- net leverage below 0.5x on a sustained basis

- conversion into a joint stock company

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- net leverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis

On a provisional basis Yashoda reported revenue of INR1,317.4m in FY12 (FY11: INR1,037.5m) and EBITDA margins of 25% (27.9%). Revenue per occupied bed dropped to INR12,049 in FY12 (INR13,584).

Yashoda runs a tertiary care hospital started in 1990. Specialties practiced at Yashoda include oncology, cardiology & cardiothoracic surgery and orthopaedics & joint replacements and other general medication areas. It is a part of the Yashoda Group which operates three facilities with a total capacity of 1,196 beds (including Yashoda). The other two hospitals are run under a joint stock company named Yashoda Healthcare Services Private Limited.