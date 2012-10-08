BRIEF-Nvidia enters into agreement with Goldman Sachs
* On june 2, co entered into an agreement with goldman sachs & co. Llc - sec filing
Oct 9 Moody's assigns Aa3 enhanced rating Yellville-Summit School District No. 4's (AR) $1.24 million Refunding Bonds dated October 1, 2012, outlook is stable
* On june 2, co entered into an agreement with goldman sachs & co. Llc - sec filing
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Adds reaction to services PMI, further background comment)