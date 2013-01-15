(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Taiwan-based Yuanta Commercial Bank's (YCB) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The agency has also affirmed YCB's parent, Yuanta Financial
Holding Co. Ltd. (YFH), and Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. (YS),
the principal subsidiary of YFH, at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook.
A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment.
YCB's IDR and National Long-Term Rating have been upgraded
to equalise with those of YFH to reflect the bank's growing
importance as a major subsidiary of the group's dual-core,
securities and banking franchise.
The upgrade also takes into account Fitch's belief of
increased support from YFH for the bank's future growth, based
on the agency's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies'. This is based on demonstrated support via a series
of capital injections over the past four years and modest
leverage at the parent.
The bank's Long-Term Ratings will move in tandem with those
of YFH and its Stable rating Outlook is aligned with that of
YFH. The affirmations of YFH and YS reflect the group's dominant
market position in Taiwan's securities industry, resilient
through-the-cycle earnings, excess capital and fungibility
across major subsidiaries and the holding parent's modest
leverage.
The ratings also reflect the group's small franchise among
global investment banks. YS's ratings are aligned with those of
YFH based on the close linkages between the two entities. The
Stable Outlook is underpinned by the group's moderate risk
appetite, expanding securities franchise as a result of YS's
merger with Polaris Securities in 2012, improved profitability
at the banking franchise and Fitch's expectation that the
group's growth strategy would not severely undermine its
financial flexibility.
An upgrade of YFH's, YS's and YCB's Long-Term ratings is
unlikely in the near term as it will require YCB to
significantly improve its internal capital generation via robust
and sustainable franchise earnings. Severely weakened
capitalisation or a sharp increase in leverage arising from
aggressive growth or acquisition strategy could result in a
rating downgrade.
The group's scale, strong market position in the securities
industry and prudent risk management render it less vulnerable
than peers to capital market volatility. YS has generally
outperformed its peers while YCB continues to increase its share
of group earnings. The group's return on equity declined to 4.3%
(annualised) for 9M12, from 10.5% in 2011, mainly due to
sluggish stock trading in 2012 and a high base comparison
resulting from divestment gains of Singapore-based Kim-Eng
Holdings Limited in 2011.
Earnings outlook is stable on the back of an enhanced
securities franchise and YCB's improved earnings. YFH's and YS's
comparably favourable financial flexibility enables the holding
company to undertake a series of capital re-allocation among its
subsidiaries. Specifically, excess capital at its securities
subsidiaries is leveraged to strengthen the banking franchise
and to exploit any M&A potential such as Polaris. YFH's
capitalisation has remained sound with a 158% capital adequacy
ratio and a 112% double leverage ratio at end-Q312.
YCB returned to profitability since 2009 and posted a return
on equity of 6.7% (annualised) in 9M12, which contributed over
30% of the group's earnings. Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio
remained low at 0.33% at end-Q312 and IFRS-based impaired loan
ratio (largely NPL plus restructured loan) was accordingly low
at 1.6%. The bank's tier 1 ratio fell to 7.81% at end-2011 due
to loan growth before recovering to 11.1% at end Q312 via
capital injection of TWD12bn.
YCB's Viability Rating of 'bb+' reflects its moderate,
albeit improved, core earnings, enhanced risk profile following
a gradual clean-up of legacy problem loans and a largely
revamped risk management system. Significantly strengthening
internal capital generation, sustaining a robust capital
position and containing asset quality deterioration amid its
pursuit of above-sector loan growth will benefit the Viability
Rating.
Conversely, excessive growth and, consequently, sharply
weakened capitalisation and asset quality will weigh on its
Viability Rating. YFH is a mid-sized and securities-centric
financial holding group in Taiwan.
The group provides diversified financial services through
its wholly-owned subsidiaries engaged in securities (YS),
securities finance (Yuanta Securities Finance), banking (YCB),
investment trust, asset management and venture capital. YS held
a 14.13% market share of Taiwan's stock brokerage in 9M12. YSF
is a distant leader of Taiwan's only two securities finance
companies. YCB had 88 branches and a small deposit market share
of 1.59% in Taiwan at end-October 2012.
A Credit Update on YS and YCB and a Credit Analysis on YFH
will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions on YFH, YS, YSF and YCB are as follows:
YS:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term
IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at
'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating: affirmed
at 'F1+(twn)'
YCB
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' National Long-Term
rating: upgraded to 'AA-(twn)' from 'A+(twn)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term rating: upgraded to 'F1+(twn)' from
'F1(twn)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating:
affirmed at '2'
YFH:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term
IDR; affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at
'AA-(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating; affirmed
at 'F1+(twn)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'