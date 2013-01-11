(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Yuexiu Property Company Limited (YXP) a Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and a
senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned YXP's USD medium-term notes
programme a 'BBB-' rating and its proposed senior unsecured USD
notes issued under the programme an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
YXP's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift from its
moderately strong linkage with the state-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Guangzhou
Municipal People's Government. YXP is the largest Guangzhou
SASAC-owned enterprise by total assets and has been closely
involved in the municipality's urban redevelopment projects.
YXP's standalone credit profile of 'BB+' is supported by its
strong track record in property development, adequate recurring
EBITDA (CNY490m in 2011) and the additional financial
flexibility provided by its 36%-owned Yuexiu REIT. YXP's
development of landmark property projects such as Guangzhou IFC
has helped the company win similar projects in other major
cities. Recurring EBITDA/interest expenses was 0.41x in 2011,
which Fitch expects to gradually improve as YXP's and Yuexiu
REIT's investment property portfolios grow more meaningfully by
2017.
Its REIT platform has enabled YXP to monetise its investment
property portfolio while still retaining the benefits of
recurring income and capital appreciation derived from its
grade-A city centre offices and commercial buildings. YXP is
also the only Chinese property with a REIT unit. Furthermore,
Yuexiu REIT is able to raise its own equity funding, providing
YXP with an additional channel of financing for investment
property development.
The rating is constrained by a lack of scale to support
YXP's highly diversified business in terms of the number of
projects and geographical market. The rating is also held back
by its moderate leverage, as measured by net debt/net inventory,
of above 0.4x. YXP's expansion beyond Guangzhou from 2009 partly
drove the rapid increase in its net debt to CNY17bn in 2011 from
CNY6.6bn in 2008, taking leverage to 0.42x from 0.36x during the
same period. Fitch expects further debt to be raised to fund the
enlarged area of projects under development - totalling 5.6
million square metre (sqm) as of end-H112 compared with 2.2
million sqm in 2008. This will continue to keep leverage above
0.4x over the next two to three years.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to Positive rating action include:
- evidence of stronger linkage with the Guangzhou government
- recurring EBITDA/interest above 1.0x together with
recurring EBITDA above CNY1bn
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- weakened linkage with the Guangzhou government
- weakened financial profile of its parent Guangzhou Yuexiu
Group Limited leading to YXP having to provide support to its
parent
- net debt/adjusted inventory (not including REIT assets)
exceeding 0.45x
- deterioration in its recurring EBITDA/interest to below
0.5x