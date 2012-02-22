(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The property sales of Chinese real estate developer Yuzhou are likely to weaken in 2012.

-- We are revising our rating outlook on Yuzhou to negative to reflect our expectation that the company's cash flows and financial strength will remain weak amid a deepening property market downturn.

-- We are also affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company and 'B' issue rating on its senior unsecured notes.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the Xiamen-based property developer and the 'B' issue rating on its outstanding senior unsecured notes. As a result of the outlook revision, we also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Yuzhou to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and on the issue rating to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

Rationale

We revised the rating outlook to negative to reflect our view that Yuzhou's property sales and cash flows will likely remain weak in the next six to 12 months, following lower-than-expected contracted sales in 2011. In our view, monetary tightening and administrative measures to control property prices have increased the financial strain for Yuzhou, as reflected in its deteriorating credit metrics.

In our view, Yuzhou is likely to remain vulnerable to the deepening correction in the property market because of a hesitation to cut prices in a bid to maintain its brand reputation. Purchase restrictions in particular will continue to affect sales. These restrictions, and other measures to cool the property market, are likely to remain in force this year in the cities where Yuzhou operates, including Xiamen, its largest market.

Yuzhou's sales target for 2012 seems ambitious to us, based on our negative outlook for China's property market. The company aims for sales of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5 billion, a 16% year-over-year increase. Its sales in 2011 were weaker than we expected. Contracted sales declined to RMB4.3 billion from RMB5.2 billion, meeting just 67% of its budget for the year.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Yuzhou's credit ratios to weaken significantly in 2012, moving the company closer to our downgrade triggers. Our key assumptions are that contracted sales will be flat from a year earlier, EBITDA margins will weaken to about 40%, and borrowings will increase moderately to more than RMB6 billion to fund new projects and ongoing developments. We also assume that Yuzhou's average borrowing costs for onshore loans will increase by just 1%. As a result, we expect the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to weaken to about 4.5x from 3.5x and the EBITDA interest coverage ratio to decline to about 2.5x from 3.3x in 2012.

In our opinion, Yuzhou's small scale and niche market position in the high-end property segment increase its execution risk in a deepening market downturn. All of the company's projects to be sold in 2012 are concentrated in tier-one and tier-two cities where purchase restrictions are imposed. In addition, the company could face significant challenges in clearing out its inventories of high-end properties, such as villas, given the increased housing supply, weakened investor sentiment, and continued tight credit controls. We believe Yuzhou has limited pricing flexibility to improve sales because most of its properties to be sold in 2012 are later phases of existing projects.

The affirmed rating on Yuzhou reflects the company's limited operating scale, high geographic and project concentration, increased leverage, and aggressive growth and acquisitions in the past two years. The company's strong market position in Xiamen, low-cost and expanded land bank, and above-average profitability temper the rating weaknesses. We believe the company's land acquisitions have maintained its low cost position, and continue to support its competitive position.

Liquidity

Yuzhou's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012.

-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.9 billion and cash flows from property sales of RMB4.3 billion.

-- Liquidity uses include debt due in the next 12 months of RMB1.1 billion, projected capital spending and working capital needs of RMB4.4 billion, and expected dividend distribution of RMB150 million.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity (over uses) to remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- The company has undrawn onshore banking facilities of about RMB1.5 billion to further support liquidity.

In our view, Yuzhou has limited headroom to increase its offshore debt against the EBITDA interest coverage ratio covenant of 3.0x on its US$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2015. The company could incur additional borrowings of no more than 15% of its total assets or incur other indebtedness (such as project loans) under a carve-out provision in the bond covenant. As of Dec 31, 2011, the company is in compliance with the financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and notes.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Yuzhou's financial strength will remain weak, as reflected in softening property sales and deteriorating financial metrics. The outlook also reflects the company's vulnerability to growing price competition amid a deepening downturn in the property market.

We may lower the rating of Yuzhou if: (1) property sales are less than RMB4 billion and its profit margins are lower than we expected for 2012; or (2) debt-funded expansion and acquisitions are more aggressive than we expected, resulting in lower credit ratios, such as a ratio of total debt to total capitalization of more than 60% and EBITDA interest coverage of less than 2x.

We may revise our outlook to stable if Yuzhou improves its property sales in a difficult market and cautiously manages its financial risk profile. This would be indicated if the company's contracted sales increase to at least RMB5 billion and it maintains an EBITDA margin of at least 35% for 2012.

