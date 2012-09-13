(The following was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the rating outlook on China-based property developer
Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company and the 'B' issue rating on its outstanding senior
unsecured notes. As a result of the outlook revision, we raised
our Greater China regional scale rating on Yuzhou to 'cnBB' from
'cnBB-' and on the notes to 'cnBB-' from 'cnB+'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Yuzhou's
improving property sales are likely to strengthen its cash flow
and financial performance over the next 12 months. The company's
financial management has been consistent and its sales execution
has improved over the past year. We believe Yuzhou will continue
to benefit from a more stable outlook for the property market in
China over the next 12 months as first-time buyers reenter the
market.
We expect Yuzhou to continue to improve its sales execution
and product mix over the next 12 months. The company's property
sales in the first eight months of 2012 were better than we
expected as it cut prices moderately and adjusted its product
mix to cater more to first-time home buyers. Yuzhou's contracted
sales were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4.5 billion, or 90% of the
full-year target. The company's sales execution improved as
contributions from new markets outside of Xiamen increased.
Yuzhou's profitability is likely to weaken as the company
expands outside of its home market and adopts a more flexible
pricing strategy. Nevertheless, we believe Yuzhou's
profitability will continue to be good, compared with peers' in
the same rating level. The company's low-cost land bank in good
locations supports its profitability, in our view. We expect
Yuzhou's EBITDA margin to remain satisfactory at about 35% in
the next one to two years.
We expect the company's financial performance to improve
moderately in 2012 compared with 2011. In our base-case
scenario, we expect Yuzhou's 2012 credit metrics to improve as
higher property sales offset lower margins and stronger cash
flows result in a more stable leverage. Our key forecast
assumptions for the year are that: (1) Yuzhou's contracted sales
will reach RMB5 billion compared with RMB4.3 billion in 2011;
(2) its EBITDA margins will weaken to about 35% from 42%; and
(3) its borrowings will increase moderately to RMB6.5 billion to
fund working capital and capital spending. As a result, we
expect Yuzhou's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 4x and
EBITDA interest coverage 3x by the end of this year.
We affirmed the rating on Yuzhou to reflect the company's
limited operating flexibility due to its small scale of
operations and high geographic concentration. Yuzhou's limited
record and expansion into new markets could also heighten its
business and execution risks, in our view. The company's leading
market position in Xiamen, its low-cost land bank, and
above-average profitability compared with that of peers with a
similar rating temper the above weaknesses. We view Yuzhou's
business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile
as "aggressive," as our criteria define the terms.
Liquidity
Yuzhou's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our
criteria. We estimate that the company's liquidity sources will
exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our liquidity assessment
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include an unrestricted cash
balance of RMB1.4 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2011), new loan
drawdowns of RMB1.5 billion in the first half of 2012, and
expected cash proceeds of RMB5.3 billion from property sales.
-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt of RMB1.3 billion,
land premiums payable of RMB1.3 billion, and estimated
construction costs, working capital needs, and dividend
distributions of RMB4 billion.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive
even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company is in compliance with
financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and notes. In our
view, Yuzhou has limited headroom to increase its offshore debt
against the EBITDA interest coverage covenant of 3.0x on its
US$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2015.
We understand that Yuzhou has undrawn onshore banking
facilities of RMB2.9 billion (as of June 30, 2012).
Nevertheless, we do not include these facilities in our
liquidity assessment because they may not provide timely
liquidity support. This is because loan drawdowns depend on
credit availability and case-by-case approval.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Yuzhou will
maintain satisfactory property sales and consistent financial
management for the next 12 months at least. We also expect the
company to have adequate liquidity while expanding outside of
its home market.
We could lower the rating if Yuzhou's property sales and
profitability in the next 12 months are significantly weaker
than we expected or its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive
than we anticipated. This could lead to a more leveraged capital
structure and weaker credit metrics than we expected. We
consider total debt to total capitalization of more than 60% and
EBITDA interest coverage of less than 2x as indicators of such
weakness.
The upside to the rating is limited until the company
improves its operating scale and project diversity, and
maintains satisfactory profit margins. Further, we may raise the
rating if Yuzhou shows financial discipline and a record of
prudent expansion.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured B
Upgraded
Corporate Credit Rating
Greater China Regional Scale cnBB/--/-- cnBB-/--/--
Senior Unsecured cnBB- cnB+