(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B' issue rating to a
proposed senior unsecured notes by Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.
(B+/Stable/--; cnBB/--). At the same time, we assigned our
'cnBB-' Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed
notes. The rating will be subject to our review of the final
issuance documentation.
The issue rating on Yuzhou's proposed notes is one notch
lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion
that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged,
compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. In our
view, the company's ratio of priority borrowings to total assets
will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for
speculative-grade debt.
Yuzhou will use the proceeds from the proposed notes to
refinance existing loans and fund its land acquisitions. We
expect the proposed issuance to moderately increase the
company's total debt because it plans to repay a part of its
debt from the notes proceeds. In our base case, we estimate
Yuzhou's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3x-4x in 2012 and 2013, which
is consistent with our rating.
The corporate credit rating on Yuzhou reflects the company's
limited operating flexibility due to its small operating scale
and high geographic and project concentration. Yuzhou's limited
track record and expansion into new markets could also heighten
the company's business and execution risks. Yuzhou's leading
market position in Xiamen, its low-cost land bank, and
above-average profitability compared with that of similarly
rated peers temper the above weaknesses.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate
Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008