(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Shanghai
Zendai Property Limited's (Zendai, 'B'/Stable) repayment of its
USD150m offshore senior notes last week should allay some
investors' concerns that Chinese issuers are unable to repay
their offshore debt using cash derived from onshore operations
due to restrictions on payment flows.
Chinese companies typically move cash raised in offshore
capital markets back onshore either via equity injections into
onshore operating subsidiaries or by on-lending the money to
onshore operating companies. For most property-related
companies, only the first option is available given the
restrictions on debt-financing in the sector.
As a result, some investors have raised concerns that these
companies may face difficulties repatriating cash back offshore
to redeem their offshore debt, meaning they would have to rely
on refinancing to redeem this debt. As a result, offshore
borrowing by Chinese property companies was termed by some
investors as a 'Ponzi' scheme.
Zendai's notes redemption with cash raised onshore via asset
sales demonstrates that these concerns are mislaid. So long as
companies register their initial capital injections with the
relevant authorities, and pay the applicable taxes on profits
generated, they are able to get the necessary approvals to
repatriate the money back offshore.
Fitch, however, cautions that the retained earnings
component of the onshore operating companies' balance sheets
will need to be monitored. If the accumulated balance is
insufficient, these operating companies may not be permitted to
pay dividends to their offshore parents. This is of particular
concern for companies that are constantly running accounting
losses and/or selling assets in a distressed manner.