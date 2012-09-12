(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Zhengtong's new-car sales margin could remain low over the next six to 12 months because of slowing demand growth and the impact of increasing competition.

-- The leverage of the China-based auto retailer may increase moderately due to large working capital needs and continued expansion over the next year.

-- We are revising the rating outlook on Zhengtong to stable from positive to reflect our expectation that the company's credit strength may weaken modestly next year.

-- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and 'cnBB+' Greater China regional scale rating on Zhengtong.

Rating Action

On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on China-based auto retailer China Zhengtong Auto Services Holding Ltd. to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company.

Rationale

We revised the rating outlook to reflect our expectation that the margin for Zhengtong's new-car sales could remain low over the next six to 12 months and its leverage may be higher than we previously expected over the next year. Nevertheless, we believe continued sales growth and an increasing contribution to profit from after-sales services will underpin the affirmed rating. We still view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define those terms.

New-car sales margins are likely to remain muted because the slowdown in the Chinese economy is affecting growth in automobile demand and stiff competition among auto dealers has led to price cuts. The gross margin of new-car sales dropped to 5.5% in the first half of 2012 from 7.5% in the same period a year earlier. We expect the tight operating conditions to keep the margin under pressure despite the rollout of new models and better-managed supply from manufacturers.

As a result of these conditions, in our base case, we estimate Zhengtong's total EBITDA margin will fall to about 6.2% next year from 7% in 2011. In the first half of 2012, the EBITDA margin dropped to 6% following the decline in the gross margin of new-car sales.

The margin decline is likely to be softened by after-sales services, which are a stable and high-margin business line. Zhengtong's after-sales gross margin increased to 45% in the first six months of 2012 from 43.5% in the same period a year earlier, and contributed 39.7% of its total gross profit compared with 29.2% a year earlier.

Leverage is likely to rise because of the company's large working capital needs and continued expansion over the next year. Zhengtong may continue to increase its inventory and open new stores. In our base case, we estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise to about 3.2x-3.6x in 2012-2013 from 2.9x in 2011, after consolidating the full-year sales of Top Globe, a China-based car dealer that Zhengtong acquired in December 2011. We also expect the ratio of debt to total capital to rise to about 49% from 43% over the same period.

In the first half of 2012, the company's mostly debt-funded working capital expenditure for inventory rose more rapidly than we expected to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4.33 billion from RMB3.24 billion, pushing up the debt-to-capital ratio to 47.5%. The inventory build-up was attributable to oversupply and the ramping-up period for new stores. Zhengtong has opened five new stores so far this year and plans to open another three by the end of the year.

We affirmed the rating to reflect Zhengtong's aggressive growth appetite and the execution risk associated with its expansion and integration of acquisitions. The rating also reflects the company's exposure to the highly competitive and fragmented auto-retail market in China. Tempering these risks are Zhengtong's established market position in China, its low operating cost structure, and the high growth potential for the high-end car retail market in China.

Liquidity

Zhengtong's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources from July 1, 2012 to June 30, 2013 include cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.26 billion, our expectation of funds from operations of about RMB1.10 billion, the drawdown of an offshore loan equivalent to about RMB1.10 billion in August 2012, and inventory financing under onshore undrawn banking facilities. As of June 30, 2012, the company has unused uncommitted onshore bank credit lines of about RMB4.50 billion.

-- Primary liquidity uses in the next year include short-term debt of about RMB5.59 billion, committed capital expenditure, working capital outflow, and cash dividends. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Zhengtong's credit strength may weaken modestly over the next year. We expect the company's profit margin to remain compressed and leverage to increase moderately in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if the growth in Zhengtong's new-car sales or profit margin is materially below our expectation and working capital outflow continues to increase more rapidly than we expected. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio would rise to more than 4.0x without any sign of improvement to indicate such a trend. This could happen if industry growth slows down significantly or competition among dealers rises substantially. More aggressive expansion than we currently expect could also weigh on the rating.

The rating upside for the next 12 months is limited, in our view. We could raise the rating if Zhengtong can achieve satisfactory sales growth, maintain or improve its gross margin and capital structure, and be disciplined toward financial and working capital management.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holding Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--

Ratings Affirmed

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB+/--/--