Overview
-- Zhengtong's new-car sales margin could remain low over
the next six to 12 months because of slowing demand growth and
the impact of increasing competition.
-- The leverage of the China-based auto retailer may
increase moderately due to large working capital needs and
continued expansion over the next year.
-- We are revising the rating outlook on Zhengtong to stable
from positive to reflect our expectation that the company's
credit strength may weaken modestly next year.
-- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and
'cnBB+' Greater China regional scale rating on Zhengtong.
Rating Action
On Sept. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised the rating outlook on China-based auto retailer China
Zhengtong Auto Services Holding Ltd. to stable from positive. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit
rating and the 'cnBB+' long-term Greater China regional scale
rating on the company.
Rationale
We revised the rating outlook to reflect our expectation
that the margin for Zhengtong's new-car sales could remain low
over the next six to 12 months and its leverage may be higher
than we previously expected over the next year. Nevertheless, we
believe continued sales growth and an increasing contribution to
profit from after-sales services will underpin the affirmed
rating. We still view the company's business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our
criteria define those terms.
New-car sales margins are likely to remain muted because the
slowdown in the Chinese economy is affecting growth in
automobile demand and stiff competition among auto dealers has
led to price cuts. The gross margin of new-car sales dropped to
5.5% in the first half of 2012 from 7.5% in the same period a
year earlier. We expect the tight operating conditions to keep
the margin under pressure despite the rollout of new models and
better-managed supply from manufacturers.
As a result of these conditions, in our base case, we
estimate Zhengtong's total EBITDA margin will fall to about 6.2%
next year from 7% in 2011. In the first half of 2012, the EBITDA
margin dropped to 6% following the decline in the gross margin
of new-car sales.
The margin decline is likely to be softened by after-sales
services, which are a stable and high-margin business line.
Zhengtong's after-sales gross margin increased to 45% in the
first six months of 2012 from 43.5% in the same period a year
earlier, and contributed 39.7% of its total gross profit
compared with 29.2% a year earlier.
Leverage is likely to rise because of the company's large
working capital needs and continued expansion over the next
year. Zhengtong may continue to increase its inventory and open
new stores. In our base case, we estimate the company's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio will rise to about 3.2x-3.6x in 2012-2013
from 2.9x in 2011, after consolidating the full-year sales of
Top Globe, a China-based car dealer that Zhengtong acquired in
December 2011. We also expect the ratio of debt to total capital
to rise to about 49% from 43% over the same period.
In the first half of 2012, the company's mostly debt-funded
working capital expenditure for inventory rose more rapidly than
we expected to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 4.33 billion from RMB3.24
billion, pushing up the debt-to-capital ratio to 47.5%. The
inventory build-up was attributable to oversupply and the
ramping-up period for new stores. Zhengtong has opened five new
stores so far this year and plans to open another three by the
end of the year.
We affirmed the rating to reflect Zhengtong's aggressive
growth appetite and the execution risk associated with its
expansion and integration of acquisitions. The rating also
reflects the company's exposure to the highly competitive and
fragmented auto-retail market in China. Tempering these risks
are Zhengtong's established market position in China, its low
operating cost structure, and the high growth potential for the
high-end car retail market in China.
Liquidity
Zhengtong's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our
criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following
factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources to cover its
uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.
-- Primary liquidity sources from July 1, 2012 to June 30,
2013 include cash and cash equivalents of RMB1.26 billion, our
expectation of funds from operations of about RMB1.10 billion,
the drawdown of an offshore loan equivalent to about RMB1.10
billion in August 2012, and inventory financing under onshore
undrawn banking facilities. As of June 30, 2012, the company has
unused uncommitted onshore bank credit lines of about RMB4.50
billion.
-- Primary liquidity uses in the next year include
short-term debt of about RMB5.59 billion, committed capital
expenditure, working capital outflow, and cash dividends.
Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
Zhengtong's credit strength may weaken modestly over the next
year. We expect the company's profit margin to remain compressed
and leverage to increase moderately in the next 12 months.
We may lower the rating if the growth in Zhengtong's new-car
sales or profit margin is materially below our expectation and
working capital outflow continues to increase more rapidly than
we expected. The debt-to-EBITDA ratio would rise to more than
4.0x without any sign of improvement to indicate such a trend.
This could happen if industry growth slows down significantly or
competition among dealers rises substantially. More aggressive
expansion than we currently expect could also weigh on the
rating.
The rating upside for the next 12 months is limited, in our
view. We could raise the rating if Zhengtong can achieve
satisfactory sales growth, maintain or improve its gross margin
and capital structure, and be disciplined toward financial and
working capital management.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
China Zhengtong Auto Services Holding Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
Greater China Regional Scale cnBB+/--/--