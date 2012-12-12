(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited's proposed USD senior unsecured
bonds an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating.
The bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by China-based construction machine manufacturer, Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd's (Zoomlion;
'BBB-'/Stable). As a result, the bonds are rated at the same
level as Zoomlion's senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received. Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used for
funding overseas expansion, including building a distribution
and service network, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities.
Zoomlion's ratings are supported by its large scale, market
leadership and strong profitability. The company is a market
leader in China for its core products, concrete and crane
machines . Zoomlion's strong brand name, technology leadership,
and efficient distribution and service networks have all
contributed to EBITDA margins of more than 16% over the past
five years.
Zoomlion's strong liquidity and low financial leverage
provide scope for future expansion in both China and overseas.
As of 30 September 2012, the company's last 12 months fund-flows
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage was approximately
0.1x.
The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion's exposure to the
highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification
outside of China, and negative free cash flow generation. A
majority of revenue is from construction-related machines, and
over 90% is from the Chinese market. Fitch views these factors
as major inherent business risks, especially when compared with
higher-rated capital goods manufacturers. Zoomlion also faces
execution risks in its overseas expansion plans.
Fitch expects fierce competition to remain in the Chinese
market for construction machinery in the near term. Like its
competitors, Zoomlion will take advantage of its borrowing
capacity and rely heavily on its balance sheet to support future
sales growth, through a higher portion of mortgage sales,
financial leases, and longer accounts receivable days. High
working capital and capex requirements have resulted in negative
free cash flow in the past five years, which the company does
not expect to reverse before2014.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Zoomlion would be able to maintain healthy EBITDA margin and
positive operating cash flow over the next 18 months, even in
the event of slowing revenue growth and falling profit margins.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- increase in overseas sales to over a third of total
revenue
- sustained positive free cash flow while maintaining
current credit metrics
- operating margins above those of domestic peers
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- declines in sales on a sustained basis
- failure to generate positive operating cash flow
- deterioration in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1x
- failure to maintain current market position and share in
core business segments