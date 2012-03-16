(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based construction machine manufacturer, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd's (Zoomlion) 'BBB-' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating with Stable Outlook, as well as a 'BBB-' foreign currency senior unsecured rating.

The agency has also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)' to the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be issued by Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited. The bonds will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zoomlion. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Zoomlion's ratings are supported by its scale, market leadership and profitability. Zoomlion is a market leader in China for concrete machinery and crane machinery - the company's core products, which contributed to 45.8% and 33.7% of its 2011 revenue respectively. It has significant scale with 2011 EBITDA of CNY10bn. Zoomlion's strong brand name, technology leadership, commitment to R&D, and efficient distribution and service networks have contributed to EBITDA margins consistently higher than 16% over the past five years.

In addition, Zoomlion's low operational and financial leverage lend it significant flexibility to mitigate demand cyclicality. Low operational leverage is a result of variable costs accounting for the majority of cost of goods sold over the past four years. As of end-2011, Zoomlion was in a net cash position and fund-flows from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage was below 2.0x. Its strong liquidity and low financial leverage also provide it with scope for future expansion both in China and overseas.

The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion's exposure to the highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification away from China, and negative free cash flow generation. Majority of Zoomlion's revenue was from construction-related machines, and over 90% was from the Chinese market. Fitch views these factors as major inherent business risks, especially when compared with higher-rated capital goods manufacturers. There is also execution risk relating to Zoomlion's future overseas expansion plans. Zoomlion's dependence on a few suppliers for hydraulic parts procurement poses an additional risk, until the company is able to mitigate this through self-manufacturing or diversifying its supplier base.

Fitch expects China's tight credit environment to continue in the near term. Like its competitors, Zoomlion is likely to rely on its balance sheet to support future sales growth, through a higher portion of mortgage sales, financial leases, and longer accounts receivable days. Zoomlion had negative free cash flow in the past four years due to its high working capital and capex requirements, and this is not expected to turn positive on a sustained basis before 2014.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Zoomlion would be able to maintain healthy EBITDA margin and positive operating cash flow position over the next 18 to 24 months, even under scenarios of slowing revenue growth and falling profit margins.

Fitch does not expect positive rating action until Zoomlion's overseas sales account for over a third of total revenue and the company is able to generate positive free cash flow on a sustained basis while maintaining its current credit metrics and operating margins above that of domestic peers. Negative rating action may be taken if sales volume declines on a sustained basis, if the company fails to maintain positive operating cash flow, if FFO-adjusted net leverage increases above 1x, or if the company fails to maintain its current market position and share in key segments of its business.