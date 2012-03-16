(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
China-based construction machine manufacturer, Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd's (Zoomlion) 'BBB-'
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating with Stable
Outlook, as well as a 'BBB-' foreign currency senior unsecured
rating.
The agency has also assigned an expected rating of
'BBB-(exp)' to the proposed USD senior unsecured bonds to be
issued by Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited. The bonds will be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Zoomlion. The
final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Zoomlion's ratings are supported by its scale, market
leadership and profitability. Zoomlion is a market leader in
China for concrete machinery and crane machinery - the company's
core products, which contributed to 45.8% and 33.7% of its 2011
revenue respectively. It has significant scale with 2011 EBITDA
of CNY10bn. Zoomlion's strong brand name, technology leadership,
commitment to R&D, and efficient distribution and service
networks have contributed to EBITDA margins consistently higher
than 16% over the past five years.
In addition, Zoomlion's low operational and financial
leverage lend it significant flexibility to mitigate demand
cyclicality. Low operational leverage is a result of variable
costs accounting for the majority of cost of goods sold over the
past four years. As of end-2011, Zoomlion was in a net cash
position and fund-flows from operations (FFO) adjusted gross
leverage was below 2.0x. Its strong liquidity and low financial
leverage also provide it with scope for future expansion both in
China and overseas.
The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion's exposure to the
highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification
away from China, and negative free cash flow generation.
Majority of Zoomlion's revenue was from construction-related
machines, and over 90% was from the Chinese market. Fitch views
these factors as major inherent business risks, especially when
compared with higher-rated capital goods manufacturers. There is
also execution risk relating to Zoomlion's future overseas
expansion plans. Zoomlion's dependence on a few suppliers for
hydraulic parts procurement poses an additional risk, until the
company is able to mitigate this through self-manufacturing or
diversifying its supplier base.
Fitch expects China's tight credit environment to continue
in the near term. Like its competitors, Zoomlion is likely to
rely on its balance sheet to support future sales growth,
through a higher portion of mortgage sales, financial leases,
and longer accounts receivable days. Zoomlion had negative free
cash flow in the past four years due to its high working capital
and capex requirements, and this is not expected to turn
positive on a sustained basis before 2014.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Zoomlion would be able to maintain healthy EBITDA margin and
positive operating cash flow position over the next 18 to 24
months, even under scenarios of slowing revenue growth and
falling profit margins.
Fitch does not expect positive rating action until
Zoomlion's overseas sales account for over a third of total
revenue and the company is able to generate positive free cash
flow on a sustained basis while maintaining its current credit
metrics and operating margins above that of domestic peers.
Negative rating action may be taken if sales volume declines on
a sustained basis, if the company fails to maintain positive
operating cash flow, if FFO-adjusted net leverage increases
above 1x, or if the company fails to maintain its current market
position and share in key segments of its business.