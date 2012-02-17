(The following was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based ZTE Corporation's (ZTE) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB+' respectively. The Outlook of the ratings is Stable. "The downgrade reflect a downward trend of ZTE's credit metrics, as the company focuses on increasing handset shipments through an aggressive marketing push," says Kevin Chang, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. For the first three quarters of 2011, ZTE's operating EBIT margin fell to 1.8% from 4% a year ago and free cash flow (FCF) remained negative, despite over 25% revenue growth. Last-12-month total debt/operating EBITDA rose to 7.7x as of end-September 2011 from 3.2x as of end-2010. Fitch forecasts that ZTE's 2011-2013 financial results will be significantly worse than the agency's prior expectations, with operating EBITDA averaging at around USD650m and funds flow from operation (FFO) adjusted leverage remaining above 4.0x. FCF and pre-dividend FCF margin are likely to remain negative as a result of large working capital requirements supporting revenue growth. ZTE has become one of the world's top five providers of telecommunications equipment through significant investment in research and development and favourable pricing due to cost advantages over its competitors. However, the company's push to gain market share in Europe and North America led to a fall in profitability in 2011. Fitch may consider a further negative rating action if ZTE reports operating EBITDA below USD600m, an operating EBIT margin of less than 2%, or FFO-adjusted leverage above 6x on a sustained basis. Primary Analyst Kevin Chang Director +886 2 8175 7609 Fitch Ratings Limited Suite 1306, 13F, 205, DunHua North Road Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 422 630 106 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 16 December 2010, and "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis", dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit here Rating Global Technology Companies - Specific Rating Factors here 