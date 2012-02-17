(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded China-based ZTE Corporation's (ZTE) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'BB+' respectively. The Outlook of the ratings is
Stable.
"The downgrade reflect a downward trend of ZTE's credit
metrics, as the company focuses on increasing handset shipments
through an aggressive marketing push," says Kevin Chang,
Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media and
Technology team.
For the first three quarters of 2011, ZTE's operating EBIT
margin fell to 1.8% from 4% a year ago and free cash flow (FCF)
remained negative, despite over 25% revenue growth.
Last-12-month total debt/operating EBITDA rose to 7.7x as of
end-September 2011 from 3.2x as of end-2010.
Fitch forecasts that ZTE's 2011-2013 financial results will
be significantly worse than the agency's prior expectations,
with operating EBITDA averaging at around USD650m and funds flow
from operation (FFO) adjusted leverage remaining above 4.0x. FCF
and pre-dividend FCF margin are likely to remain negative as a
result of large working capital requirements supporting revenue
growth.
ZTE has become one of the world's top five providers of
telecommunications equipment through significant investment in
research and development and favourable pricing due to cost
advantages over its competitors. However, the company's push to
gain market share in Europe and North America led to a fall in
profitability in 2011.
Fitch may consider a further negative rating action if ZTE
reports operating EBITDA below USD600m, an operating EBIT margin
of less than 2%, or FFO-adjusted leverage above 6x on a
sustained basis.
Primary Analyst
Kevin Chang
Director
+886 2 8175 7609
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F,
205, DunHua North Road
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Cosmo Zhang
Director
+852 2263 9696
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 422 630 106
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12
August 2011,
"Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 16 December 2010, and
"Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis", dated
15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit
here
Rating Global Technology Companies - Specific Rating Factors
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
EOTMARKER
NORMAL RATINGS Zte Corp Fitch Downgrades ZTE to 'BB-', Outlook
Stable Zte Corp Zte 000063.SZ ??? CN E Z COMS CN COMS TEL EMRG
