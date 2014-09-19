BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
LONDON, Sept 19 The cost of insuring against Royal Bank of Scotland defaulting on its debt fell on Friday to its lowest since May 2008 after Scottish voters rejected independence in a historic referendum the previous day.
RBS, Scotland's largest bank and 81 percent-owned by the British government, had said it would relocate south of the border had Scots voted to break their 307 year-old union with England.
The bank's five-year credit default swaps fell 14 basis points from Thursday's close to 65 basis points, according to data provider Markit. That was the lowest since May 2008, a few months before the eruption of the financial crisis that culminated in RBS being rescued by the UK government.
Scottish voters opted to stay in the United Kingdom by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)
