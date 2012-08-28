RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 The Brazilian real weakened 1 percent on Tuesday on bets the central bank will let expire in the next few days some $4.5 billion in currency swaps that were originally sold to support the currency.

Expectations that the central bank would signal further cuts in its benchmark interest rate at the end of a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday also weighed on the real.

At 1 p.m. (1600 GMT), the real weakened 0.96 percent to 2.0500 per U.S. dollar. It was its fifth consecutive session of losses.