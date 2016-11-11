(Repeats story published late on Thursday)
* Trump has pledged tax cuts and infrastructure spending
* Investors bet this will trigger rise in global inflation
* Focus on dollar, bonds, base metals, construction
companies
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 10 From construction companies in
Spain to copper traders in London's financial district, Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election is being felt
around the world as investors bet on a lasting rise in global
inflation.
If Trump delivers on his pledge to give the U.S. economy a
growth and inflationary shot in the arm from a
multi-trillion-dollar package of tax cuts and infrastructure
spending, the impact will likely be felt far beyond American
borders.
Analysts at M&G Investments this week went as far to ponder
whether his election victory had triggered "the end of global
austerity".
Inflation has slumped to historic lows since the financial
crisis, and much of the developed world has been battling
deflation. A significant rise in inflation, or reflation - if it
comes - would mark a sea change for markets.
The U.S. economy is the world's largest, so inflationary
moves there will be felt elsewhere. Investors are also betting
that American fiscal stimulus will be replicated to varying
degrees in Europe and Asia, thereby magnifying the effect.
They are now trying to pick out the biggest winners from
rising prices, across geographical regions, asset classes and
industries.
Much of their focus is centering on government bonds, base
metals like copper and steel, and companies related to resources
and construction - areas most sensitive to sharp moves in
inflation and infrastructure spending.
"At its core Mr Trump's offering is reflation," Nomura's
asset allocation and foreign exchange strategy teams said on
Thursday, adding that rising prices and market interest rates in
the United States needed to be accompanied by a rise in real
economic growth.
"That price discovery process on domestic reflation will
take a long time to determine," they said.
In the meantime though, they recommend buying the dollar
against the euro, Japanese yen and Canadian dollar because the
anticipated inflationary impulse could force the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates next year faster than currently
expected.
DOLLAR, BONDS
Nomura expects the dollar to rise to 110 yen within
three months from 106.75 currently, to climb to C$1.40 from
$1.34 and the euro to fall to $1.05 from $1.09.
A similar view is held by Michael Hasenstab, chief
investment officer of the Templeton Global Macro fund who made
his name with bets on Irish and Hungarian bonds among others.
"We continue to expect rising inflation in the United
States, rising U.S. Treasury yields, depreciations of the
Japanese yen and euro, and currency appreciations across a
select set of emerging markets," he said.
U.S. inflation expectations as measured by five-year
inflation swap contracts jumped in the wake of
Trump's victory to 2.38 percent on Wednesday - the highest level
since July last year - from 2.24 percent the day before.
Long-dated Treasury yields have leapt too in anticipation
that tighter monetary policy will be needed to cool these
inflationary pressures, with the 10 and 30-year yields hitting
their highest levels since January .
The rise in the 30-year yield, in particular, has been
remarkable. It is up more than 30 basis points this week, on
course for its biggest weekly rise since 2009 and among the
biggest of the last three decades.
This has led to a so-called "steepening" of the yield curve,
where the gap between short and longer-dated yields widens.
Flattening curves often indicate a weaker outlook for growth and
inflation, while steeper curves suggest the opposite.
The seismic moves aren't exclusive to the U.S. bond and
inflation markets. Bonds across the developed world have been on
a near-uninterrupted bull run for 35 years, and some analysts
say this year is the turning point.
Euro zone inflation expectations as measured by five-year
inflation swap rates posted their biggest rise
since August last year on Thursday, and the 30-year German yield
surged almost 20 basis points..
CONSTRUCTION, METALS
These shifts across global interest rate markets in response
to the changing inflation outlook are being mirrored in
commodity and equity markets too.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Thursday reiterated its
"overweight" position on the European basic resources and oil
sectors, areas where investors are still "underweight".
Copper surged more than 5 percent to a 16-month high of
$5,714 a tonne on Thursday. Nickel also hit its highest
since July 2015 and zinc rose to a 5-1/2 year peak
.
This is already filtering into related sectors and companies
across global equity markets. Shares in the world's largest
steelmaker ArcelorMital rose more than 10 percent on
Thursday.
The steel sector is poised to continue in the same vein,
says Barclays, especially if China responds to Trump's
U.S.-focused largesse with a fiscal stimulus of its own to lift
its domestic economy.
"The outcome of the U.S. elections is a positive surprise
for steel equities. Mr. Trump aims to boost infrastructure
spending and tighten trade protection, further supporting the
local steel sector," Barclays added.
Europe's constructions and materials index hit a nine-year
high on Thursday.
Shares in Spanish construction conglomerate ACS,
which does business around the world, rose more than 5 percent
on Wednesday, the biggest rise since February. They are up 10
percent so far this week.
Irish construction firm CRH, which derives half of
its revenues from the United States, hit a nine-year high on
Thursday, at 34.40 euros. That was within a whisker of its
all-time peak of 34.56 euros.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Pravin
Char)