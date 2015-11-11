BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia seeks shareholder approval for share buy-back
LONDON Nov 11 Any future European Union-wide insurance scheme for bank deposits must treat different currencies equally, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.
The EU currently has a patchwork of national schemes that guarantee a fixed 100,000 euros ($107,200) of deposits per account, leading to a variable amount of protection for holdings in sterling and other currencies -- a cause of political concern in Britain.
Regulators also needed to be ready to adapt rules if they had unintended consequences, he added during a panel discussion at a BoE conference on financial regulation.
"We have got to be ready to deal with unintended consequences, the regulation that doesn't work and deal with it efficiently and quickly," Bailey said. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
