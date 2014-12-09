LONDON Dec 9 Global financial regulators worry
that banks are scaling back costly market making functions and
that this could leave investors stranded, as well as squeezing
funds to drive economic recovery, a senior official said on
Tuesday.
Some banks have already warned that tougher rules designed
to make the financial system safer since the crisis of 2008-2009
have pushed up the cost of market making, or providing
facilities for investors to buy and sell shares, bonds and
derivatives.
David Wright, secretary general of the International
Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which groups
market regulators like the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and Germany's Bafin, said it was an issue that was
being looked at.
"It's a concern. I think this is at the research stage,"
Wright told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference, the fear
being that thinner liquidity will lead to markets freezing up
when they come under stress, leaving investors with nowhere to
go.
"We have seen a 'Houdini' disappearance of market makers in
general," Wright added. "First of all we have got to establish
the facts, look at the markets ... and see if this is a big
problem ... It's a new frontier-type issue. I think it's partly
caused by some regulation, but we need to know."
Researchers at the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which
coordinates regulation in the Group of 20 countries (G20), have
already raised the issue, Wright noted.
Richard Semark, a senior executive at UBS who
deals with European client trading requirements, told Reuters
that shrinking liquidity is an issue in Europe's fixed income
market, because new rules make it more expensive for banks to
hold the inventory of bonds needed for market making.
New European Union rules will also effectively ban
off-exchange trading of shares among banks and big investors,
Semark said. "It seems as though in Europe that almost from
every angle liquidity is being squeezed."
Banks have also warned that market making could take a
further dent if the EU goes ahead with a measure to isolate
risky trading at banks. However the European Central Bank has
already acknowledged bank structural reform measures need
tweaking to avoid harming market making.
