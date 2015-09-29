By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 This week's sharp
commodity-driven selloff will set alarm bells ringing once again
for global regulators who are growing increasingly nervous that,
after 12 months of market shocks, the next one might be too big
for them to handle.
With three months to go, 2015 is already the most volatile
calendar year for markets since the depths of the global crisis
in 2008, according to analysis from State Street Global
Advisors.
Last week the Bank of England and European Union both issued
financial stability reports echoing concerns from the Bank for
International Settlements that historically low interest rates
are fuelling market volatility and distortions.
That warning came home to roost as soon as Monday, when data
showing a sharp fall in Chinese industrial firms' profits
sparked a slump in global equity markets and commodities, with
mining blue chip Glencore shedding 30 percent.
Central banks are in something of a bind: they've assumed
greater responsibility for ensuring financial stability since
2008, but risk destabilising markets because investors are so
skittish about the possibility of rising interest rates.
Meanwhile, new regulations forcing banks to hold more
capital, reduce risk-taking and scale back market-making
activities are squeezing liquidity from fixed income markets,
exposing them to greater dislocation.
U.S. Treasuries in October last year, the Swiss franc in
January this year and German government bonds in April were the
epicentres of market events that rippled across the world but
only lasted a day or two.
The turmoil of August 24, again sparked by worries over
China and including a 1,000 point plunge in the Dow Jones
Industrial Index in just minutes, was also short-lived.
RISK OF A LONGER SHOCK
But what if the next seismic shock lasts longer?
"The key question is not so much whether markets will rise
or fall. The issue is the extent to which the financial system
can absorb such movements, lick its wounds and resume," said
Robert Jenkins, Senior Fellow at Better Markets and a former
member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee.
"Seven years on from (the collapse of) Lehman (Brothers that
triggered the financial crisis) the banking system remains
excessively leveraged and central bank policies continue to
prompt savers to take risks they are ill-equipped to take."
State Street Global Advisors' research into returns of major
equity and bond indices shows that in 2015 there have been 42
highly turbulent days, where volatility has been in the top ten
percent of readings over the previous five years, versus only 11
last year and 94 in 2008.
The turbulence is even greater in foreign exchange, with
unprecedented volatility in some emerging currencies. For
example, Brazil's real lost a quarter of its value in two months
before soaring 6 percent on Sept. 24.
According to State Street, there have been 73 "highly
volatile" days in FX so far in 2015, more than double the number
in 2014 and on track to reach the 104 registered in 2008.
The BoE said on Thursday the financial system's resilience
was improving but downside risks had risen.
The same day, the EU's European Systemic Risk Board said low
global interest rates and risk premia were "one common driver of
the current risk situation."
IS THE FED PART OF THE PROBLEM?
The U.S. Federal Reserve injected another dose of volatility
against that backdrop this month, intentionally or otherwise, by
passing on the chance to raise interest rates for the first time
since 2006.
"In the face of the volatility, they blinked," said Michael
Metcalfe, head of global macro strategy at State Street Global
Advisors in London.
Second-guessing the Fed has become increasingly difficult
and many observers say that, because it has delayed moving on
rates so much, it is contributing to the problem.
New York Fed President William Dudley said in May last year
he was nervous that investors were too complacent about
unusually low volatility, potentially sowing the seeds for
disruptive market moves.
Higher volatility has certainly ensued, and not just in the
obvious places, as Monday's Glencore-driven 17 percent slide in
the value of copper producer Zambia's kwacha currency
showed.
Were a market slide to snowball, the Fed and other major
central banks would be less equipped to save the day because
interest rates are already at or near zero and balance sheets
bloated with trillions of dollars of "quantitative easing" bond
purchases.
"Markets are telling us they're unsure what the central bank
playbook looks like from here," said Mark Haefele, global chief
investment officer at UBS's private bank in Zurich with over
$250 billion of assets in discretionary mandates.
"Investors have to worry about the Fed getting it right, but
also: will Japan, China and Europe get policy right?," he said.
