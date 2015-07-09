July 9 After a meteoric rise in 2014, shares in
many real estate investment trusts (REITs) have crashed back to
earth this year as the market braces for a U.S. interest rate
hike, but the reversal in sentiment may have gone too far.
REIT shares peaked at the end of January, and have fallen
12.3 percent since on fears that the Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike in years could hurt the sector. Rising rates
increase the costs for REITs that have to borrow heavily for new
investments. Furthermore, yield-hungry investors who buy REITs
for their high dividends during times of low bond yields often
abandon them once bond yields start to rise.
But not all REITs suffer equally when rates fall, and a
broad selloff may be a "knee-jerk reaction," said Jim Sullivan,
managing director at Green Street Advisors, a Newport Beach,
California research firm specializing in REITs.
"If interest rates are going up because economic growth is
accelerating, then that's good for commercial real estate," he
said.
Those REITs likely to withstand rising rates in a strong
economic environment include self-storage REITs, which offer
short-term leases to renters and thus can raise rents quickly,
and residential REITs, which could benefit particularly when
demand for housing is high but new construction remains muted,
as has been the case this year.
On the other hand, healthcare REITs, which include senior
housing and skilled nursing facilities, are particularly
vulnerable to rate hikes as they offer extremely long leases,
some running to 25 years, giving them less flexibility to raise
rents as the economy expands, according to Michael Carroll,
analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Cleveland, Ohio. As a result
the FTSE NAREIT healthcare index is among the
worst-performing REIT sectors with a 10.4 percent drop
year-to-date.
The Vanguard REIT ETF, a broad representative of the
sector, surged 29.6 percent in 2014 and kept gaining to hit a
record close on Jan. 27. Since then it has since fallen 12.3
percent, for a year-to-date decline of 4.3 percent.
To be sure, some sector watchers believe it still has a way
to go. The Vanguard ETF, currently yielding 3.4 percent, won't
compete with bonds until it falls another 15 percent, said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago.
That leaves it up to discriminating investors to slice and
dice the broad market and find the spots that look brightest.
STORAGE REIT SHARES RISING
Storage REITs have benefited from strong demand from
individuals and small businesses, which contribute 20 percent of
the group's sales, and remain a bright spot, says George
Hoglund, analyst at Jefferies in New York. The FTSE NAREIT Self
Storage Index has risen 7.3 percent in 2015.
People choosing smaller homes closer to city centers "still
want to keep their golf gear or their ski gear and other stuff,"
he said. He expects some storage companies to raise their 2015
earnings guidance and sees more growth in the subsector once
second-quarter earnings are reported in upcoming weeks.
The trend toward apartment living has also helped
residential REITs which are up 3.7 percent so far this
year as construction has been slow enough to support rent
increases, said Alex Goldfarb, analyst at Sandler O' Neil.
Hotel REITs, which own hotel buildings and pay third-party
operators like Marriott to manage them, have been surprising
underperformers despite having the shortest average lease terms
in the REIT sector at two and a half days, according to Green
Street. It is forecasting 2015 average occupancy rates of over
74 percent for upscale hotels, the highest level in over ten
years.
The hotel REITs should be among the strongest performers,
said Jeffrey Donnelly of Wells Fargo Securities. But the FTSE
NAREIT Lodging and Resort index has fallen 8.6 percent
this year, without any obvious explanation as to why.
"The hotel REIT doesn't fit the narrative," said Green
Street's Sullivan. He sees retail REITs and office REITs, down 5
percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, as also oversold this
year.
But the REIT selling spree could last until the Fed actually
acts on rates, suggests Goldfarb.
"We want to get on with the interest rate hike. The anxiety
is killing the group," he said.
