MUMBAI Dec 20 Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd rose as much as 2.9 percent on Friday after the government allowed the company to charge higher prices for gas from April.

The move came after the company offered financial guarantees to the government to settle any claims against it over a shortfall in its gas output.

Reliance shares were up 2 percent at 0346 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the NSE index.

