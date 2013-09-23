NEW YORK, Sept 23 The New York Federal Reserve
on Monday said it accepted $11.81 billion in cash as part of the
first test of a new reverse repo tool that is meant to help
control short-term interest rates.
In reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, the Fed
temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing
funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and
others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral.
Banks and the funds receive a modest overnight interest rate,
initially set at 0.01 percentage point, or 1 basis point.
The tool is designed to mop up excess cash in the financial
system, which if left unchecked could keep rates lower than
perhaps desired by the Fed at a later date. If successful, the
reverse repos could smooth what may be a rocky transition to
tighter monetary policy when the U.S. central bank finally
decides the economy is strong enough to withstand higher
interest rates.
New York Fed President William Dudley on Monday sought to
dispel misconceptions that the introduction of the tool
represents a change in monetary policy, saying it is meant only
to help improve the Fed's control of overnight interest rates.
"Even if our balance sheet increases significantly further
and stays very large for many years, it will be useful to have
this facility available to improve monetary policy control,"
Dudley said.
Talk of the new tool surfaced in minutes of the Fed's last
policy meeting in late July, with little explanation beyond a
general agreement among top officials that a "fixed-rate,
full-allotment overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility"
could prove to be helpful.
The statement and subsequent testing of the facility have
caused anxiety that the Fed may be closer to tightening economic
conditions than had previously been expected, resulting in a
small uptick in the volatility of Treasuries bills.
Many traders, however, see the fears as overstated as they
see the implementation of the facility still far away.
By broadening the number of firms that the Fed deals
directly with in the operation to include buyside firms,
including money funds and government-sponsored enterprises, the
Fed also hopes it can better increase stability of short-term
rates than if it were to deal only with banks.
"This competitive effect could, in and of itself, put a
stronger floor on money market rates." Dudley said.
The Fed surprised investors last week by not reducing the
size of its $85 billion-a-month bond-purchase program, though
officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke said it is still
possible that the size will be reduced this year.