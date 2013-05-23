NEW YORK May 23 A U.S. bond industry group made recommendations on Thursday for specific settlement times for tri-party repurchase agreements - loans that help Wall Street firms to operate daily - to address weaknesses in a market that was roiled in the global credit crisis.

This $1.78 trillion sector provides cheap intraday loans for Wall Street firms so they can lend and trade daily. This key component of financial markets was disrupted by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, which threatened the stability of the global financial system.

In a tri-party repo, a Wall Street dealer pledges a security such as a U.S. government bond as collateral in exchange for cash from a money market fund. The transaction is backed by a third party - a clearing bank - until the repo is settled.

The Federal Reserve has called for changes in the repo market to avert a major market disruption similar to that of September 2008.

The Treasury Market Practices Group, which is sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and whose members include executives from fund managers and Wall Street banks, said: "All tri-party repo trades should be allocated, matched, and confirmed in a timely manner."

Among its recommendations, all tri-party repos traded before 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) should be confirmed by 3 p.m. in preparation for an orderly start of settlement at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Repos done after 3 p.m. EDT should be matched and confirmed within 15 minutes, the group said.

Prior to the group's recommendations, there was no deadline for allocating, matching and confirming repo trades.

Under current practices, the allocation process could take several hours to as late as 6:30 p.m. EDT for some dealers as they often pick which securities they want to pledge as collateral.

This rather lengthy process makes dealers dependent on the market's two main clearing banks, JPMorgan and Bank of New York Mellon, for cash until their repos settle.

When all parties operate under the same deadline as recommended by the Treasury Market Practices Group, the simultaneous settlement of new and expiring repos would reduce the need for intraday credit, according to a December research paper titled "Key Mechanics of the U.S. Tri-Party Repo Market," from the New York Federal Reserve.

When Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns ran into trouble in 2008 during the financial crisis, their failure disrupted the ability of clearing banks to operate.