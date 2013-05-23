NEW YORK May 23 A U.S. bond industry group made
recommendations on Thursday for specific settlement times for
tri-party repurchase agreements - loans that help Wall Street
firms to operate daily - to address weaknesses in a market that
was roiled in the global credit crisis.
This $1.78 trillion sector provides cheap intraday loans for
Wall Street firms so they can lend and trade daily. This key
component of financial markets was disrupted by the collapse of
Lehman Brothers, which threatened the stability of the global
financial system.
In a tri-party repo, a Wall Street dealer pledges a security
such as a U.S. government bond as collateral in exchange for
cash from a money market fund. The transaction is backed by a
third party - a clearing bank - until the repo is settled.
The Federal Reserve has called for changes in the repo
market to avert a major market disruption similar to that of
September 2008.
The Treasury Market Practices Group, which is sponsored by
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and whose members include
executives from fund managers and Wall Street banks, said: "All
tri-party repo trades should be allocated, matched, and
confirmed in a timely manner."
Among its recommendations, all tri-party repos traded before
3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) should be confirmed by 3 p.m. in
preparation for an orderly start of settlement at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
Repos done after 3 p.m. EDT should be matched and confirmed
within 15 minutes, the group said.
Prior to the group's recommendations, there was no deadline
for allocating, matching and confirming repo trades.
Under current practices, the allocation process could take
several hours to as late as 6:30 p.m. EDT for some dealers as
they often pick which securities they want to pledge as
collateral.
This rather lengthy process makes dealers dependent on the
market's two main clearing banks, JPMorgan and Bank of
New York Mellon, for cash until their repos settle.
When all parties operate under the same deadline as
recommended by the Treasury Market Practices Group, the
simultaneous settlement of new and expiring repos would reduce
the need for intraday credit, according to a December research
paper titled "Key Mechanics of the U.S. Tri-Party Repo Market,"
from the New York Federal Reserve.
When Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns ran into trouble in
2008 during the financial crisis, their failure disrupted the
ability of clearing banks to operate.