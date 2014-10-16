By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Oct 16 A key short-term U.S. interest
rate on Thursday reached nearly a seven-month high on demand to
finance a flood of Treasuries that hit the open market following
a massive stampede out of bearish bond bets the day before.
In the $5 trillion U.S. repurchase agreement market, the
overnight interest rate for banks and Wall Street firms to
borrow and fund their trades and positions rose as high as 0.27
percent before slipping to 0.20 percent in late trading. This
compared with 0.15 percent late on Wednesday, according to data
from ICAP.
The overnight repo rate was on track for its highest close
since March 31.
The increase in the overnight repo rate was stoked by
increased demand from banks and bond dealers to finance U.S.
Treasuries that flooded the repo market on Wednesday when a
dramatic rally in the U.S. bond market propelled benchmark
yields to 16-month lows.
Investors, speculators and other participants who had bet
Treasury bond yields would rise and that the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates in mid-2015 scrambled out of those
bets, many of which were financed in the repo market.
Traders who had these short positions typically financed
them by using Treasuries as collateral.
"The rally in rates washed out all of the crowded short
trades," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies &
Co in New York.
While demand in the repo market from investors who took
short bets against Treasuries fell, some lenders including banks
and Wall Street firms were left with many more U.S. government
bonds than they need to finance in the repo market until they
are ready to resell them, analysts and traders said.
The rise in the repo rate also was exacerbated by reduced
supply of cash from money market funds and other investors to
lend because they needed to pay for the Treasuries bills and
bond supply they bought last week.
Meanwhile, the jump in repo rate caused a decline in demand
for fixed-rate reverse repos at the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed awarded $115.56 billion in reverse repos on Thursday
to 34 bidders, which included banks, money market mutual funds
and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
Thursday's award amount was the lowest since the $114.2
billion on Aug. 4.
