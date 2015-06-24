NEW YORK, June 24 Some tri-party repurchase
agreements are still not complying with the new settlement
process intended to avert a repeat of the market turmoil due to
the collapse of Lehman Brothers, according to the New York
Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
A tri-party repurchase agreement is typically an overnight
loan in which a bank or a Wall Street dealer pledges a security
to a money market fund or an investor in exchange for cash. The
loan is processed through one of the industry's two clearing
banks, either JPMorgan & Chase or Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
The Tri-party Repo Infrastructure Reform Task Force, which
was created in 2009 and sponsored by the Federal Reserve,
developed a list of reforms for this $1.6 trillion sector in the
wake of the global credit crisis.
One of the reforms is aimed at implementing a settlement
scheme to reduce the volume of tri-party repos funded by
intraday loans from clearing banks.
While most of these repos now meet with the reformed
settlement process, a "subset" of them does not and needs
intraday funding from clearing banks to settle, the New York Fed
said in a statement on the update of tri-party repo reform.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)