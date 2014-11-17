(Clarifies in paragraph 3 that study published by PNAS, not
conducted by that group)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Nov 17 Enhancing ethnic diversity on
the world's financial trading floors is a recipe for deflating
devastating bubbles and increasing profits, data from a new
study showed on Monday.
"Ethnic diversity is a value in itself. What we show is that
it can economically also be valuable in market efficiency
terms," said David Stark, professor of sociology and
international affairs at Columbia University.
Across markets and locations, pricing accuracy is 58 percent
higher in diverse markets, as is the ability to thwart pricing
bubbles, the study published by the Proceedings of the National
Academy of Sciences found.
"Traders in ethnically homogenous markets are significantly
less accurate, and thus more likely to cause price bubbles," the
paper said. Results showed their performance worsened over time.
"Diversity facilitates friction. In markets, this friction
can disrupt conformity, interrupt taken-for-granted routines,
and prevent herding," the paper said.
The study was conducted among people from East Asia and the
Southwest United States. It measured a baseline of financial
literacy among the participants. They were placed in a simulated
trading environment, and set the task of trying to earn money
while the researchers measured their pricing accuracy via a
commonly used real-life trading terminal. Their identities were
anonymous and participants kept what they earned.
"They could look around them and see who was in the room but
they didn't talk to each other," said the lead author of the
report, Sheen Levine, principal investigator at Columbia's
Institute for Social and Economic Research and Policy.
"There is an established finding across the social sciences,
that we tend to trust the actions and beliefs of people that
look like us," said Levine. "All the assumptions they are making
are a very superficial impression of what the other guy looks
like. They don't know if he's reasonable."
The study started in Singapore in 2009, with U.S. trading
sessions in 2012 and 2013, said Levine. In the U.S. portion of
the study, the researchers spent well over $10,000.
"Ethnic diversity was valuable not necessarily because
minority traders contributed unique information or skills, but
their mere presence changed the tenor of decision making among
all traders. Diversity benefited the market," the study said.
Asked if gender also played a role in the study's results,
Levine said this was not looked at specifically, "but gender
diversity is the next topic of study."
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Bernadette Baum)