NEW YORK-May 30 - Four investment banks snapped up a massive
US$8.7 billion bid list of legacy non-agency RMBS auctioned off
by Lloyds TSB on Thursday.
The bid list of private-label mortgage bonds -- known as a
bid wanted in competition, or BWIC -- was divided into five
groups: Credit Suisse bought Group 1, Morgan Stanley
bought Groups 2 and 3, Goldman Sachs took Group 4
and Bank of America bought Group 5, according to Adam
Murphy, president of Empirasign Strategies, a capital markets
trade database.
Lloyds TSB unloaded the U.S. non-agency legacy RMBS on to
the market through a BWIC with 256 line items.
The sale was part of the lender's plan to shore up capital
by selling non-core assets after the Prudential Regulation
Authority finalized capital requirements last week.
The bid list is the largest secondary-market all-or-nothing
mortgage-bond trade since last year's massive Maiden Lane sales
from the New York Fed.
The list comprised subprime, Alt-A, and prime RMBS issued
between 2005 and 2007. Price talk averages in the
80-cents-on-the-dollar range, according to the Empirasign
database.
Five groups
The securities were broken up into five groups corresponding
to several large unwound CDOs from the Picard Funding trusts,
according to traders.
These trusts were not pre-crisis CDOs, but were set up by
Lloyds in 2009 to house portfolios from HBOS and related
entities, such as Dragon Securities and the Grampian securities
arbitrage conduit. The bonds were never publicly marketed, but
bonds from Picard Funding 2 and 3 were used as repo financing
vehicles with JP Morgan, following an amendment to add 144A
documentation in November 2010.
JP Morgan bought the Class A and B in both vehicles, an
original face value of US$4.038 billion, with an agreement that
Bank of Scotland would repurchase them.
The bond on today's list with the highest original face
value is HMBT 2005-3 A1, it was originally worth US$410 million.
Returns on US private-label legacy RMBS have been up
recently after improving housing data have buoyed the market.
Returns on the once-battered bonds were even higher last year,
making the RMBS trade a popular one among hedge funds in 2012.