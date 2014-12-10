TOKYO Dec 10 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures
edged up on Wednesday after a 3.5 percent drop the previous day,
but trade was light as investors wait for economic data due
later from China, the world's biggest rubber consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for May
delivery <0#2JRU:> rose 1.0 yen to 194.6 yen per kg by
0053 GMT, after falling 7.1 yen on Tuesday as global oil prices
hit five-year lows.
* Annual consumer inflation in China is seen at 1.6 percent
in November, the same as in October and well below the annual
government target of 3.5 percent, a Reuters poll of 18
economists showed. Consumer and producer price data is due at
0130 GMT.
* Big Japanese manufacturers grew less optimistic in
October-December and they see conditions worsening further in
the following quarter, a government survey showed on Wednesday,
suggesting that the economy will be slow to recover from a
recession.
* A small group of around 50 rubber farmers gathered in
Thailand's southern province of Surat Thani on Tuesday to demand
more support from the military-led government for rubber prices,
in defiance of martial law.
* China's Hainan Rubber Industry Group is in
talks with the Thai government about buying a further 200,000
tonnes of rubber, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday, but no deal has been done yet.
* Greece bond yields surged on Tuesday after the government
brought forward a presidential vote in a political gamble that
raised uncertainty over the country's transition out of its
bailout.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar slid to 119.68 yen on Wednesday on
a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors found
excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average fell 1.4
percent in Wednesday trade as global growth concerns and
political uncertainty in Greece prompting a flight to safety.
* Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after touching a
5-year low and following five straight days of losses, while
U.S. crude also rose as players looked for a sustainable price
in a market haunted by oversupply concerns.
* Copper rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the dollar
plunged across the board, lifting aluminium off multi-month lows
hit earlier on concerns over excess supply and more weak
economic signals from China.
