TOKYO Aug 11 Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures dropped in thin trade on Tuesday after hitting a one-week high earlier, as weaker commodities prices following a surprise move to devalue the Chinese currency and slack car sales in top buyer China hurt sentiment.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for January delivery <0#2JRU:> finished 0.7 yen, or 0.4 percent, lower at 196 yen ($1.57) per kg. It earlier rose to a high of 200.8 yen, the highest since Aug. 3.

"The TOCOM came under pressure as other commodities slumped after China's devaluation news," said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at Fujitomi Co.

China's central bank sharply weakened the yuan on Tuesday after recent poor economic data, saying it had changed the way it calculates the currency's daily midpoint against the dollar.

Oil, copper and gold retreated on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened after China devalued the yuan to boost its economy, ending a brief rally in commodities that have wallowed near multi-year lows.

Adding to pressure, auto sales in China fell 7.1 percent in July from a year earlier to 1.5 million vehicles, their biggest decline since February 2013, an industry association said on Tuesday.

"Automobile sales reflect the state of economy. Also, weak sales of vehicles directly impact on demand of tyre or rubber," Tazawa said.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery, finished up 75 yuan at 12,175 yuan ($1,925.45) per tonne, shaking off earlier gains to a high of 12,535 yuan.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for September delivery last traded at 135.7 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.0 cent. ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 124.8200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)