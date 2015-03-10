TOKYO, March 10 Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures
fell nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, ending at a one-month low as a
yen regained some ground in late trade after hitting an
eight-year low against the U.S. dollar and as investors worry
over slowing demand in top consumer China.
Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone
for tyre rubber prices in Southeast Asia, touched a one-month
intra-day low of 206.6 yen on Monday, but still stood 20 percent
higher than its lowest in more than five years hit last October.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for August
delivery <0#2JRU:> finished 1.9 yen, or 0.9 percent,
lower at 208.7 yen ($2) per kg, the lowest close since Feb. 5.
The TOCOM prices went up and down due to volatile currency
market, said Satoru Yoshida, commodity analyst at Rakuten
Securities.
The dollar hit an eight-year high versus the yen on
speculation that the Federal Reserve would start lifting
interest rates from mid-year, while central bank in Japan was
busy easing policy by buying billions in government bonds.
The TOCOM benchmark touched a high of 211.8 yen, helped by
the dollar's gain to around 122 yen by mid-day, but it
came under pressure after the yen recovered to around 121.6 yen
in late afternoon, Yoshida said.
"Investors are bearish also because of concerns about weaker
demand in China," Yoshida added.
The pace of Chinese inflation unexpectedly picked up in
February, but producer prices continued to slide, underscoring
the intense pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies and
adding urgency to policymakers' efforts to find new ways to
support growth.
Faced with faltering demand in China, Vietnam has been
expanding its rubber export markets to India and Japan, reducing
its reliance on China, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper
reported, citing industry sources.
India's natural rubber imports in February jumped nearly 42
percent to 28,806 tonnes from a year earlier as lower prices in
the world market prompted tyre makers to raise overseas
purchases, a government official told Reuters.
The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures
exchange for September delivery declined 235 yuan to
finish at 12,490 yuan ($1,995) per tonne.
The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange for April delivery last traded at 141.1 U.S.
cents per kg, down 0.4 cent.
($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 121.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)