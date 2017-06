An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Rupee trading at 55.46/47, after hitting a one week high of 55.4550, tracking gains in global risk assets.

The euro rose to a near two-week high against the dollar and a six-week peak versus the yen on Tuesday, lifted by renewed talk the ECB could take strong action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

The BSE Sensex rose 1.1 percent to their highest close in five months led by gains in Infosys (INFY.NS) and consumer good stocks.