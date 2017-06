Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls from earlier levels to hit a session low of 55.91 on the back of a sharp fall in the euro and dollar demand from oil firms. Pair trading last at 55.73/75.

Traders expect resistance at 55.98, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement drawn from the USD/INR low of 55.01 on May 28 to the high of 56.52 on May 31.

The euro gives up gains to trade at $1.2431, below the session high of $1.2542.

The Sensex is up just 0.3 percent, after having risen as much as 0.9 percent earlier.