By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 The rand leapt and South
African government bond yields logged their steepest drop in
nearly three years on Tuesday as news that local debt could be
included in Citigroup's main global bond index boosted demand
from local and foreign accounts.
The rand jumped more than 1.8 percent against the dollar,
performing the best among 20 emerging market currencies on the
view that inclusion in Citigroup's World Government Bond Index
could trigger billions of dollars worth of portfolio flows.
The yield on the 2026 issue fell as much as 30.5
basis points, the sharpest one-day fall since May 2009, before
coming back to 8.155 percent by the close, down 24 basis points
from Monday's level.
The yield on the three-year benchmark tumbled 21
basis points to 6.51 percent.
Citi said South Africa was currently in a three-month
"monitoring period" to make sure it continued to meet index
entry requirements to the WGBI. These are based on issue size,
ease of entry and credit rating, all of which were passed in
April.
"If you are included into that index it will mean South
African bonds will need to be bought for guys tracking that
index, especially areas of the yield curve near the likely
duration of that index, determined at round about 10 years,"
said Marten Banninga, head of bond trading at WWC Securities.
"So any bond which is in close vicinity of that maturity
will be bought more aggressively. It does indicate that your 186
bond is going to be one of your favourites because it suits the
criteria," Banninga added, warning however that Tuesday's rally
might have been overdone and not sustainable.
The news also cheered the rand, which rose more
than 1.8 percent at one point and was at 7.7918/dollar by 1615
GMT, up 1.74 percent from Monday's New York close at 7.93. It
ranked top in a basket of EM currencies monitored by Reuters.
Analysts said inclusion in the WGBI could see its trackers
buy as much as $9 billion of South African government bonds. It
would also be a huge balm for the government after all three
major ratings agencies cut the outlook on the country's credit
rating to negative from stable.
"Should Citigroup decide to include South African bonds in
the WGBI, it would further aid South Africa and its state-owned
companies to raise funds for the huge infrastructure programme,"
the National Treasury said in a statement.
The WGBI currently has 22 countries, with Malaysia, Poland
and Mexico the only emerging markets included. A final
announcement is expected at the end of June, and South Africa's
formal inclusion would then commence in October, Citi said.