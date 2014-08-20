JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 South Africa's rand
recorded a fourth straight day of losses against the U.S. dollar
on Wednesday, pressured by the downgrade of the country's four
largest banks and stubbornly high inflation.
The market woke up to news on Wednesday that Moody's had cut
by a notch the long term local currency deposit ratings for
Standard Bank of South Africa, FirstRand,
Nedbank and Absa Bank, the local operation for Barclays
Group Africa.
The ratings agency cited the recent $1.6 million bailout of
African Bank by the central bank as a reason for the
downgrades.
The currency suffered another broadside as month-on-month
consumer inflation quickened to 0.8 percent in July from 0.3
percent in June. Monthly prices slowed year-on-year but remain
above the central bank's 6 percent target.
The rand eased to 10.6795 by mid-morning on news of the
banking downgrade and by 1505 GMT had reached its softest in a
week of 10.7000 versus the greenback after the
inflation release, easing 0.5 percent from its New York close.
The rand also weakened in-line with a broader emerging
market (EM) slide against the U.S. dollar which was strengthened
by positive housing data.
"The negative impact of the cuts has been masked by the
fact that a lot of EM currencies are underperforming," said Sean
McCalgan, an economist at ETM Analytics.
"It is apt though that the downgrades took place as a
response to the risks that the banks face in these sorts of weak
growth conditions, where consumer finances are under a lot of
strain."
Government bonds strengthened slightly, with yields on both
the 2015 paper and the longer-dated 2026 paper
down 1.5 basis points, to 6.575 percent and 8.245
percent respectively.
(Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)