JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 South Africa's rand tumbled
well over one percent to its weakest level against the dollar
since October 2008 on Wednesday as increasingly risk-averse
investors pulled out of the currency.
At 1112 GMT the rand slipped 1.33 percent to
11.8350, with some analysts saying the currency was weaker
because of on-going power outages and diminishing confidence in
the government's ability to spur growth.
"The chickens have come home to roost for our currency
today," said Ion de Vleeschauwer, a currency dealer at Bidvest
Bank.
"It's nervous markets out there, with international markets
particularly anti-South Africa at the moment. Markets are
nervous about Jacob Zuma's (State of the Nation speech) and our
continued woes on electricity," he added.
Zuma is expected to address parliament in Cape Town on
Thursday, where he will outline how his government plans to
tackle South Africa's worst electricity shortages since 2008 and
economic growth persistently stuttering below the 2 percent
mark.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)