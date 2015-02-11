JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 South Africa's rand tumbled well over one percent to its weakest level against the dollar since October 2008 on Wednesday as increasingly risk-averse investors pulled out of the currency.

At 1112 GMT the rand slipped 1.33 percent to 11.8350, with some analysts saying the currency was weaker because of on-going power outages and diminishing confidence in the government's ability to spur growth.

"The chickens have come home to roost for our currency today," said Ion de Vleeschauwer, a currency dealer at Bidvest Bank.

"It's nervous markets out there, with international markets particularly anti-South Africa at the moment. Markets are nervous about Jacob Zuma's (State of the Nation speech) and our continued woes on electricity," he added.

Zuma is expected to address parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, where he will outline how his government plans to tackle South Africa's worst electricity shortages since 2008 and economic growth persistently stuttering below the 2 percent mark. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)