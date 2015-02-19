JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 South Africa's rand edged
firmer on Thursday as inflation and retail data offered few
surprises, keeping the currency within a recent range with a
move firmer likely.
A cautious tone from the U.S. central bank squeezed the
dollar after January minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve indicated
some members of the bank wanted to keep rates near zero for
longer, pushing the dollar lower while offering renewed appetite
for riskier emerging market assets.
By 0630 GMT the rand had inched 0.05 percent firmer to
11.6055 per dollar, a little off its week-low of
11.5800.
Domestic consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 4.4
percent year-on-year in January, while December retail sales
rose 3.4 percent. Both figures provided little reason to sell
the rand with local lending rates expected to remain
accommodative in the short term.
"They do seem to love the rand and the high, real yield
attraction the country has to offer," Warrick Butler of Standard
Bank said in a morning note. "And why not when inflation printed
at 4.4% yesterday."
Yields on local bonds fell, with the benchmark issue due in
2026 shedding 5 basis points to 7.645 percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)