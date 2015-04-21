(Corrects analyst name)
JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South Africa's rand
slipped to near a one-week low early on Tuesday as the U.S.
dollar recovered recent losses, boosted by market fears that
Greece may default on its debt.
At 0617 GMT the rand had weakened 0.25 percent to 12.1750
per dollar, compared to an overnight close of 12.1450
in New York.
Against the euro the local unit inched 0.06 percent weaker
to 13.0329.
Worries over Greece's ability and will to pay back
multi-million euro loans stemming from a 2008 bailout have
spooked investor sentiment toward emerging market assets,
keeping the rand and its peers under pressure despite China
announcing further monetary easing moves on Sunday.
"The latest negative news from Greece is that the
administration is forcing government entities to transfer cash
to the central bank - a clear sign of a cash crunch," said
currency trader John Cairns of Rand Merchant Bank.
Local government bonds were also weaker, with the benchmark
instrument due in 2026 adding 2.5 basis points to 7.99
percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)