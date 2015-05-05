JOHANNESBURG May 5 South Africa's rand firmed
on Tuesday after a mixed batch of U.S. economic data stoked
uncertainty about the pace of interest rate increases in the
United States, denting the dollar and giving emerging markets a
modest reprieve.
At 1526 GMT the rand had gained 0.38 percent to 12.018 per
dollar, recovering from a slide towards its worst level
in two weeks in the previous session as local economic data
sapped appetite for the currency.
New vehicle sales for April fell 3.3 percent to their lowest
in over 10 months on Monday, while power utility Eskom
continued to cut electricity from the national grid
as it battles to meet demand.
"The underlying bias is still higher, which favours a move
towards firm resistance at 12.2000/2200 but momentum has clearly
eased since last week," analysts from research house ETM
Analytics said in a note.
South Africa's rand has shed more than 3 percent in value
against the dollar since an April high of 11.9650, according to
Thomson Reuters data, pushed lower by greenback strengthening on
bets of an interest rate hike by the end of 2015.
A wider-than-anticipated U.S. trade deficit reported on
Tuesday, its widest since 2008, dampened the dollar's recent
strong run.
The patchy data also highlighted the uncertainty about the
timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, a move that
is expected to draw investors out of riskier but higher-yield
emerging market assets.
Yields rose on government bonds, with the benchmark
instrument due in 2026 adding 4 basis points to 8.09
percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Gareth Jones)