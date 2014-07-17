JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Thursday as news that a Malaysian plane had been shot down in Ukraine heightened geo-political tensions, erasing earlier gains after the central bank raised interest rates.

At 1520 GMT, the rand traded at 10.7285 to the U.S. currency, down 0.45 percent from Wednesday's close and pulling away from a session high of 10.6450 reached after the rate hike.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised the interest rate at which it lends to commercial banks by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, citing upward risks to the inflation outlook.

Governor Gill Marcus stressed that while the bank was concerned about weak economic growth, its primary mandate was to rein in inflation which has breached the top end of a 3-6 percent target band.

But she said the relatively moderate 25 basis point increase - instead of the 50 basis point adjustment the bank has traditionally raised rates by - was supportive of growth, and that any future moves would be gradual.

The yield on the 2026 government bond initially climbed to 8.23 percent before coming back to close 5.5 basis points lower on the day at 8.13 percent.

The paper due next year, which is most sensitive to movements in rates, added 2 basis points to 6.645 percent.

"Having attempted to show its teeth, it is likely that the SARB will hike interest rates again over the coming year or so," Shilan Shah, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"Inflation is set to continue accelerating due in large part to the lagged effect of the weakness of the rand over the past year and rising labour costs following the recent wage settlements."

A 5-month strike in the platinum sector ended last month with miners receiving double digit wage increases. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)