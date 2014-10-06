JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South Africa's rand firmed
slightly against the dollar on Monday, finding some footing
after a month-long slide that has taken it close to its weakest
level in six years against the greenback.
In the absence of major domestic economic data, all eyes
will be on President Jacob Zuma, who is expected to announce a
successor to Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at an 0800 GMT
news conference.
Marcus steps down in November at the end of her five-year
term. Most analysts are tipping deputy governors Lesetja
Kganyago or Daniel Mminele to slide into her shoes.
The rand inched up 0.16 percent in early trade to 11.3125
per dollar by 0609 GMT, after tumbling close to 2
percent on Friday to an 8-month low of 11.3800 in the wake of
positive U.S. jobs data.
The data showed unemployment was at its lowest level in six
years, evidence of an on-going recovery in the world largest
economy, suggesting the U.S. central bank would almost certainly
hike interest rates by mid-2015.
South African government bonds were flat in morning trade,
with yields on the paper due in 2026 unmoved at 8.365 percent
.
The rand is expected to remain under pressure after South
Africa's energy regulator granted struggling power utility Eskom
permission to raise prices by 12.7 percent for the
2015-16 financial year.
The increase is almost double inflation, which remains
outside the central bank's target of 3-6 percent.
(Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)