JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar on Monday, finding some footing after a month-long slide that has taken it close to its weakest level in six years against the greenback.

In the absence of major domestic economic data, all eyes will be on President Jacob Zuma, who is expected to announce a successor to Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus at an 0800 GMT news conference.

Marcus steps down in November at the end of her five-year term. Most analysts are tipping deputy governors Lesetja Kganyago or Daniel Mminele to slide into her shoes.

The rand inched up 0.16 percent in early trade to 11.3125 per dollar by 0609 GMT, after tumbling close to 2 percent on Friday to an 8-month low of 11.3800 in the wake of positive U.S. jobs data.

The data showed unemployment was at its lowest level in six years, evidence of an on-going recovery in the world largest economy, suggesting the U.S. central bank would almost certainly hike interest rates by mid-2015.

South African government bonds were flat in morning trade, with yields on the paper due in 2026 unmoved at 8.365 percent .

The rand is expected to remain under pressure after South Africa's energy regulator granted struggling power utility Eskom permission to raise prices by 12.7 percent for the 2015-16 financial year.

The increase is almost double inflation, which remains outside the central bank's target of 3-6 percent.