(Updates with rand hitting weakest since January)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 The rand tumbled to its
lowest in nearly 11 months against the dollar on Friday as
electricity supply cuts and strong U.S. payrolls data renewed
pressure on the South African currency.
The rand fell to a session low after the state power utility
imposed the biggest power cuts in nine months as it takes
emergency measures to avoid a collapse of the electricity grid.
A surging dollar added to the pain after
stronger-than-expected jobs data from the United States.
The currency touched 11.3850 to the dollar, its weakest
since late January, when it hit 11.390 -- its weakest level this
year. It was the biggest loser among a basket of emerging market
currencies trading against the dollar and tracked by Reuters.
"There's not much going for the rand at the moment," Rand
Merchant Bank currency trader, Ian Martin, said. "The rand is
under pressure and I would imagine it's going to remain so for
the rest of the year."
Yields on government bonds rose to more than one-week highs
as they tracked the weaker currency. The yield on the benchmark
2026 bond climbed 4.5 basis points to 7.77 percent.
South Africa is releasing third quarter current account data
on Monday, which is likely to add to market volatility and
encourage rand bears.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa and David Dolan; Editing by Louise
Ireland)