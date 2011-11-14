JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Monday.

DIARY

COMPANIES

- AVUSA LTD - said late on Friday first-half headline EPS likely fell by between 85-95 percent. [ID:nWEA2844 ]

- VILLAGE MAIN REEF - said on Friday it would reinstate its full year results to show headline loss of 76.73 cents from previously stated 52.23 cents.

- The following companies report their results on Monday: Netcare, Tongaat Hulett, Barloworld, Afgri, Lewis Group, JD Group Reunert .

EVENTS

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba sign a $250 million loan World Bank loan to power utility Eskom. 0700 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at AGM of business group Business Unity South Africa. 1000 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY

Volatility in South Africa's exchange rate due to the euro zone debt crisis is hurting the country's competitiveness and may limit economic growth in the coming year, its trade and industry minister told Reuters on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks capped a volatile week with a sideways close on Friday, as concerns about the outcome for Italy's debt crisis kept investors on the sidelines, although platinum miners and other battered-down shares ticked higher.

South Africa's government bonds were weaker on Friday as the market priced out the chance of a rate cut after a hawkish monetary policy statement while the rand jumped against the dollar as global sentiment turned pro-risk.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

GOLD

Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as change in the political leadership in Italy and Greece rekindled hopes on euro zone's resolution to the debt crisis, fueling risk appetite in markets. GOL/]

EMERGING MARKETS

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Manuel plan moots new approach to lift investment

- Malema supporters to "disrupt climate conference"

BUSINESS REPORT

- Manuel unveils plan to reach 2030 vision

- Eskom unfazed by rating outlook (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)