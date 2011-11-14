JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect South African
markets on Monday.
DIARY
COMPANIES
- AVUSA LTD - said late on Friday first-half
headline EPS likely fell by between 85-95 percent. [ID:nWEA2844
]
- VILLAGE MAIN REEF - said on Friday it would
reinstate its full year results to show headline loss of 76.73
cents from previously stated 52.23 cents.
- The following companies report their results on Monday:
Netcare, Tongaat Hulett, Barloworld,
Afgri, Lewis Group, JD Group Reunert
.
EVENTS
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Public
Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba sign a $250 million loan
World Bank loan to power utility Eskom. 0700 GMT
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan speaks at AGM
of business group Business Unity South Africa. 1000 GMT.
SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY
Volatility in South Africa's exchange rate due to the euro
zone debt crisis is hurting the country's competitiveness and
may limit economic growth in the coming year, its trade and
industry minister told Reuters on Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks capped a volatile week with a sideways
close on Friday, as concerns about the outcome for Italy's debt
crisis kept investors on the sidelines, although platinum miners
and other battered-down shares ticked higher.
South Africa's government bonds were weaker on Friday as the
market priced out the chance of a rate cut after a hawkish
monetary policy statement while the rand jumped against the
dollar as global sentiment turned pro-risk.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks and the euro rose on Monday on hopes that new
technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive
action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend
off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week
after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave
investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt
crisis.
GOLD
Gold edged up on Monday, extending gains from the previous
session, as change in the political leadership in Italy and
Greece rekindled hopes on euro zone's resolution to the debt
crisis, fueling risk appetite in markets. GOL/]
EMERGING MARKETS
- - - -
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Manuel plan moots new approach to lift investment
- Malema supporters to "disrupt climate conference"
BUSINESS REPORT
- Manuel unveils plan to reach 2030 vision
- Eskom unfazed by rating outlook
