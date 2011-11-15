JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Tuesday.

DIARY

For South Africa corporate diary, click on

For southern African diary, click on

COMPANIES

- REUNERT - reported a 14 percent rise in full-year profit and forecast a tough 2012.

- STEFANUTTI STOCKS - reported a 26 percent drop in half-year profit and forecast a tough 2012. [

- MPACT LIMITED and AECI -- both host separate analyst and shareholder site visits.

- HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS - said late on Monday half-year headline EPS likely increased by as much as 314 cents from 226 cents a year earlier.

EVENTS

PRETORIA - South Africa's Treasury auctions 1 billion rand of the 2018 government bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2014 paper. 0900 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus speaks at Swiss Chamber of Business event. 0930 GMT

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is interviewed on private station Talk Radio 702. 1330 GMT.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks gained marginally on Monday, led by Kumba Iron Ore and other mining firms while industrial group Barloworld rose 2.9 percent after full-year earnings beat estimates.

South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday as nagging worries about euro zone debt came back into play, wiping out some of last week's gains.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Tuesday, as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win market confidence.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

GOLD

Spot gold prices inched down on Tuesday, as investors unnerved by an Italian bond auction focused on the scope of the task faced by new governments in Italy and Greece in keeping the region's sovereign debt crisis under control.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- S.African bank chiefs wary of "Lehman-style" euro chaos

- Mine union says policy uncertainty is deterring investors

BUSINESS REPORT

- Furniture chains bullish despite slowing spend (Compiled by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)