COMPANIES
- LIFE HEALTHCARE - reported 119.5 cents in
full-year diluted headline earnings per share from 63.5 cents a
year earlier.
- HARMONY - said on Wednesday it had suspended
stoping operations at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa after
a seismic event injured two people and trapped another.
- INVESTEC - releases its first-half results
- TSOGO SUN - releases its first-half results
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
South African stocks ended flat on Wednesday with the weak
rand supporting exporters and platinum miners such as
Northam, which investors were starting to view as
oversold.
South Africa's rand reversed its earlier losses against the
dollar on Wednesday and government bond yields pulled back from
the previous day's multi-week highs as local assets took a
breather from a hammering brought on by global risk aversion.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts
deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt
crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest
nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying
role.
WALL STREET
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating
late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact
of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the
banking system.
GOLD
Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking losses in
riskier assets, as the markets remain jittery over the euro zone
debt crisis while the bloc's political wrangling
continues.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Malema tries to cling to post, discredits hearing
- Nampak to invest 4 billion rand ($490 millionin
new glass furnaces in South Africa, Africa
BUSINESS REPORT
- Swazi banks hit by fall in desposits
- John Dory's sues parent Spur directors for 4
million rand.
($1 = 8.161 South African Rand)
