COMPANIES

- LIFE HEALTHCARE - reported 119.5 cents in full-year diluted headline earnings per share from 63.5 cents a year earlier.

- HARMONY - said on Wednesday it had suspended stoping operations at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa after a seismic event injured two people and trapped another.

- INVESTEC - releases its first-half results

- TSOGO SUN - releases its first-half results

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks ended flat on Wednesday with the weak rand supporting exporters and platinum miners such as Northam, which investors were starting to view as oversold.

South Africa's rand reversed its earlier losses against the dollar on Wednesday and government bond yields pulled back from the previous day's multi-week highs as local assets took a breather from a hammering brought on by global risk aversion.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest nations split over the European Central Bank's bond buying role.

WALL STREET

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system.

GOLD

Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking losses in riskier assets, as the markets remain jittery over the euro zone debt crisis while the bloc's political wrangling continues.

EMERGING MARKETS

