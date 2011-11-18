(Adds retails sales data)
COMPANIES
- SENTULA - reported a flat first-half headline EPS
on Monday.
- Hosken Consolidated Investments said late on
Thursday headline EPS grew 34 percent in the six months to
end-September.
- HARMONY - said on Thursday it was still searching
for a trapped miner at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa and
all operations there had been halted.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
Disappointing figures from South African firms such as
Impala Platinum and investment bank Investec
put a dampener on stock prices, dragging the blue-chip top-40
index nearly 1 percent lower on Thursday.
South Africa's rand nudged higher against the dollar in late
Johannesburg trade on Thursday as risk appetite received a boost
from favourable U.S. data but further weakness still lurks while
euro zone debt worries remain, traders said.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row on Friday as
Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish
borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for
dollar funds rising further.
WALL STREET
Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday,
scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level
brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.
GOLD
Gold prices traded steady on Friday, on course for their
biggest weekly fall in nearly two months, pressured by a firm
dollar while investors stay nervous about the deepening euro
zone debt crisis.
EMERGING MARKETS
Some of the main stories out in the South African press:
BUSINESS DAY
- Government "lacks courage" on land reform
BUSINESS REPORT
- Government reaches green accord with labour, business
- Minister flayed for slow land reform.
THE NEW AGE
- Government pension fund edges toward 1 trillion rand
($122,495,727,961.487)
($1 = 8.164 South African Rand)
